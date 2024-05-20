Behaven Kids To Present At Annual Association For Behavior Analysis International Convention In Philadelphia May 25-27
Panel to address the intersection of quality, compliance and business practices in Applied Behavior Analysis organizations
We are pleased to be able to join our colleagues from around the world to discuss some of the most pressing issues currently facing our field. ”OMAHA, NE, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behaven Kids, Nebraska’s leading provider of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties, will present and lead a panel discussion at the 50th annual Association for Behavior Analysis International Convention.
— Themis Gomes, CEO, Behaven Kids
The convention is taking place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia May 25-27. Behaven Kids’ panel discussion will be held May 27 at 12 noon in room 113A.
Behaven Kids’ panel, The Intersect of Clinical Quality, Compliance and Sustainable Business Practices in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Organizations, will focus on the intricate interplay between quality care, compliance and the imperative of business sustainability. Attendees will learn to navigate the evolving ABA landscape while maintaining unwavering adherence to the highest standards of care and ethical conduct.
The panel discussion will be led by Janie Funk, Ph.D., Behaven Kids’ Applied Behavior Analysis Clinical Director. Participants will include Themis Gomes, CEO of Behaven Kids; Tammi Clark Keating, Riskwell Consulting; and Emilea Palmer, MS, BCBA, Behaven Kids’ Director of ABA Clinical Training.
“We are pleased to be able to join our colleagues from around the world to discuss some of the most pressing issues currently facing our field,” said Gomes. “Our panel will address many of the complexities of successfully running an ABA organization.”
The panelists will discuss how the field of Applied Behavior Analysis navigates a dynamic and intricate terrain, where the quest for uncompromising excellence in clinical care and the ethical conduct of both clinical and business operations converge with the imperative of securing lasting business sustainability. This expert panel will provide a comprehensive exploration of the multifaceted challenges and opportunities woven into this delicate balance. The panelists will underscore the critical importance of both preserving and enhancing clinical quality, fostering collaborative synergy across organizational departments and harmonizing the collective vision of the enterprise to ensure sustained growth. Drawing from their extensive experiences and the lessons gleaned from their diverse fields, the panelists will demonstrate the multidisciplinary collaboration that underpins success in this endeavor.
Behaven Kids is a provider of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties. The company provides a full range of therapy, counseling and care services to help children, parents and families at three locations in Nebraska. Behaven Kids has more than 70 professionals with a variety of credentials and expertise, including board certified behavioral analysts, licensed behavior specialists, licensed mental health practitioners and certified clinical trauma professionals. Behaven Kids was founded in 2000. More information is available at BehavenKids.com and on social media @behavenkids.
Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 212-401-4875
press@honigllc.com