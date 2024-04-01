Behaven Kids Ensures Emphasis On Quality Of Clinical Care, Expands Capacity To Meet Nebraska's Unmet Demand For Services
Organization brings in two professionals from out-of-state and promotes from within
We are continuing to expand our staff, programs and capabilities in an effort to provide the best possible services to families throughout Nebraska.”OMAHA, NE, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behaven Kids, Nebraska’s leading provider of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties, is bringing in two out-of-state clinicians while also promoting from within for three key roles within the organization. Behaven Kids has hired a much sought-after former Chief Clinical Officer, hired a Clinical Director of Mental Health and promoted its lead BCBA to Director of ABA Clinical Training. The moves are part of the organization’s new ownership’s efforts to better meet the needs of the communities it serves, expand its capacity and invest in Nebraska.
Emilea Palmer, MS, BCBA, has been promoted from lead BCBA to Director of ABA Clinical Training. She will continue to support the children and families served by Behaven Kids as well as lead several projects to elevate the organization’s program standards, nurture the clinical and professional development of staff and ensure Behaven Kids remains at the forefront of providing exceptional ABA services. Palmer has a Master of Science in psychology with an applied behavior analysis emphasis and is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst. “One of my biggest passions is to shape the future of young clinicians and leave the world of ABA better than I found it," said Palmer. "This opportunity is challenging me to use all my skills and knowledge and I feel more fulfilled than ever before.”
Cody McCormick, MS, LMHP, BCBA was hired as a therapist and Behaven Kids’ Clinical Director of Mental Health. He will be responsible for increasing and improving the clinical outcome of programs, improving integration between the different services offered and modernizing the Specialized Day Program. He will also collaborate with Behaven Kids’ ABA program providers as well as external community agencies to increase caseloads and overall clients served as well as maintain day-to-day oversight of clinical services. Previously McCormick was Mental Health and ABA Department Manager at Pediatric Partners in Bismarck, ND. McCormick has a Master of Science in Community Psychology/ABA and is a Licensed Mental Health Practitioner and Board Certified Behavior Analyst.
Emily Healey, MS, BCBA, a former Chief Clinical Officer, has been hired to serve a caseload of clients and their families across the Omaha and Lincoln clinic locations. She will also support the development and expansion of Behaven Kids' clinical services, leveraging her previous experience in clinical training and standardization and evaluation of clinical care. Previously, Healey was the Chief Clinical Officer for a primarily clinic-based early intervention program for children with autism. In that capacity, she was responsible for the development and oversight of the company-wide clinical program. Healey has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master of Arts in Behavior Analysis and is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst.
“We are continuing to expand our staff, programs and capabilities in an effort to provide the best possible services to families throughout Nebraska,” said Themis Gomes, CEO of Behaven Kids. “Behaven Kids now has one of the best clinical teams in the area and we constantly strive to modernize our programs and services with the most qualified professionals.”
Paula Kenyon, Ph.D., BCBA-D, a doctoral-level board certified behavior analyst with more than 25 years of professional experience who serves as an advisor to Behaven Kids, stated “The new ownership of Behaven Kids has assembled a world-class group of professionals who are dedicated to providing the finest care possible to the families they serve. Nebraska is the most underserved state in the country when it comes to meeting the mental health needs of children and Behaven Kids has made major strides with its programs and commitment to excellence.”
Behaven Kids is a provider of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties. The company provides a full range of therapy, counseling and care services to help children, parents and families at three locations in Nebraska. Behaven Kids has more than 70 professionals with a variety of credentials and expertise, including board certified behavioral analysts, licensed behavior specialists, licensed mental health practitioners and certified clinical trauma professionals. Behaven Kids was founded in 2000. More information is available at BehavenKids.com and on social media @behavenkids.
