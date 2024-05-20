Northpark Welcomes International Retailer Miniso to the Center

Northpark Welcomes Miniso to Jackson, Miss. Grand Opening for Miniso at Northpark

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark is excited to welcome the international retailer, Miniso, as the newest addition to the shopping center. Now open to shoppers, Miniso showcases a diverse array of high-quality, affordable products spanning lifestyle, home goods, beauty, fashion, and more. The company strives to provide the younger generation with products and services that contribute to their enjoyment of life. With its wide variety of products, Miniso is sure to have something for all of Northpark’s customers.

“Northpark is proud to introduce Miniso as our newest addition,” said Shawn Cochran, Northpark’s General Manager. “Miniso makes a lively addition to Northpark with its vibrant, unique products, and we are confident that it will quickly become a favorite destination for shoppers of all ages."

The arrival of Miniso signifies the first of many exciting store openings planned for Northpark this year. Additionally, Northpark’s ongoing enhancements to its interior reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing customers with the best shopping experience. Celebrating 40 years of style, Northpark continues to set the standard for excellence in the Jackson metro area.

“We are thrilled to welcome Miniso into the Northpark family,” said Laura Antoon, Northpark’s Marketing and Business Development Manager. “The addition of Miniso to Northpark reflects our dedication to continuously providing fresh and exciting products to our customers. With Miniso’s wide variety of affordable yet stylish products, we are confident that our customers will love Miniso just as much as we do.”

To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses.

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com