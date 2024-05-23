CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Florida A&M University, Masters of Health Administration (MHA) Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally.” — Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of Florida A&M University, MHA for a seven-year term.

Odell Stroud, Jr., Esq., Director of the Division of Healthcare Management, Florida A&M University expressed, "This seven-year reaccreditation from CAHME represents the diligence of our exceptional faculty and staff in the Division of Healthcare Management at Florida A&M University to develop a curriculum that thoroughly prepares our Master of Health Administration graduates to become highly sought-after healthcare management professionals. Our goal is to provide students with the knowledge, leadership skills, and hands-on experiences needed to excel in challenging health administrative roles where they can advance clinical excellence, promote health equity and improve health outcomes both within Florida and on a national scale. I am extremely proud of the work our team has done to achieve this prestigious recognition, which will serve to enhance our already outstanding reputation for training the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

"I am delighted that our Master of Health Administration program has received this prestigious seven-year reaccreditation from CAHME. This recognition affirms the outstanding work of our faculty and staff within the Division of Healthcare Management to provide an industry-leading educational experience for our students. Under the strong leadership of Attorney Odell Stroud, Jr., the program's curriculum and experiential learning opportunities prepare graduates to become transformational leaders who can tackle our nation's most pressing healthcare challenges. This accreditation is a testament to Florida A&M University's longstanding commitment to educational excellence and our goal of increasing diversity within healthcare management. I want to congratulate everyone involved for their dedication to promoting health equity through world-class education and training," said Dr. Mary Simmons, Dean of the School of Allied Health Sciences, Florida A&M University.

“CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 150 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Florida A&M University

Founded October 3, 1887, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) is a public, historically Black university located in Tallahassee, Florida. What distinguishes FAMU from other universities is its legacy of providing access to a high-quality, affordable education with programs and services that guide students toward successfully achieving their dreams. FAMU is part of the State University System of Florida and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

In addition to the main Tallahassee campus, FAMU has several satellite campuses across Florida. These include the College of Law in Orlando and the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health, which has sites in Crestview, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami.

The MHA degree program was established in 2000 and graduated its first class in 2003. Administratively, the program is housed in the School of Allied Health Sciences (SOAHS), Division of Health Care Management. The SOAHS is one of four schools/colleges and institutes that make up the health science academic core on campus. Other components include pharmacy, nursing and public health.