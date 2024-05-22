Resilient Leadership announces open enrollment for their 2024 Resilient Leadership Coach Certification Program
Eligible ICF Certified coaches will earn 38 Core Competency Hours and 2 Resource Development Hours.GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, U.S., May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Leadership LLC is excited to announce open enrollment for their fall 2024 Resilient Leadership Coach Certification Program scheduled for four successive Fridays and Saturdays from September 6th to October 4th, 2024. The 18½ Hr. program will be online, hosted on Zoom. Eligible ICF Certified coaches will earn 38 Core Competency Hours and 2 Resource Development Hours.
Marge Shonnard will lead the program. Over the past 25 years, Marge has served organizations in a variety of executive leadership roles. With many years of real-world experience in applying Resilient Leadership principles and practices, she has recently been certified to present the full range of training and coaching services available from RL LLC.
The Resilient Leadership model helps leaders from all walks of life develop the capability to face and surmount significant adaptive challenges at work and home. During this course, participants will learn how to navigate the hidden chemistry of organizations—what we call the emotional system.
The in-depth and highly participative program is specifically designed to equip leaders and leadership coaches with new tools to help the people they influence understand and manage the emotional systems they encounter at work, at home, and anywhere.
The September - October 2024 program and subsequent quarterly follow-up discussions entitle our participants to join our highly skilled community of coaches who are fully equipped to help their clients rise above the turbulent forces of today’s workplace and home emotional dynamics.
RL-certified coaches are granted a renewable license to utilize the Resilient Leadership model (Based on Bowen Family Systems Theory) and have access to the RL Coaches Portal, which contains hundreds of useful tools and guides on how best to Stay Calm, Stay Connected, and Stay the Course.
To learn more about the program, visit the Resilient Leadership Development website (https://www.resilientleadershipdevelopment.com/coach-certification-program/).
Jim Moyer
Resilient Leadership LLC
+1 301-922-4221
jimm@resilientleadershipdevelopment.com
