Resilient Leadership, LLC Unveils Webinar Series That Redefines Leadership Excellence
Spanning from July - December, the webinar series offers a deep dive into six core RL concepts, focusing on one dimension of the RL model each month.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Leadership, LLC announces a game-changing leadership development opportunity set to launch on July 12, 2023. The Resilient Leadership Webinar Series has the potential to revolutionize the practice of leadership as it has been traditionally understood.
Spanning six months, from July to December, the Resilient Leadership Webinar Series offers a deep dive into six core RL concepts, focusing on one transformative dimension of the RL model each month. This will be a journey of discovery and growth, as each webinar begins with a 45-minute presentation, followed by an interactive Q&A session with an RL expert who will explore practical applications, participants’ questions, and emerging insights with you.
The Resilient Leadership model is unique—many of our alumni have even called it “revolutionary.” Based on the visionary work of Dr. Murray Bowen, Resilient Leadership is an innovative methodology that unlocks what it calls “the hidden chemistry” of organizations. It does this by showing leaders how to understand and manage the reciprocal dynamics that exist between the "Rational System” and the “Emotional System” of every relationship network. Armed with this new understanding, leaders are able to transcend their current limits and achieve unparalleled success.
James Moyer, Founding Partner of Resilient Leadership LLC, explains the impetus for the creation of the RL Webinar Series. “After more than two decades of in-person training and individualized coaching, the pandemic forced us to rethink how we could deliver the same transformative results in a virtual environment. We are proud to finally bring the power of the RL model to leaders worldwide, empowering them to navigate challenges with resilience, authenticity, and unwavering conviction.”
Involved in the creation and delivery of the webinars is an esteemed lineup of RL trainers and industry experts: Jim Burns, Mike Nowland, Tracey Cairnie, Mel Palmisano, Faith Schneider, and Christine Kopec. Their rich experience as leaders themselves in a variety of fields makes it possible to integrate theoretical training with practical application in a powerful combination that will ignite your leadership potential and equip you with tools to excel — even when you are facing daunting challenges and turbulent times.
About Resilient Leadership LLC:
Resilient Leadership LLC is a renowned leadership development organization. We are a recognized authority in the field, known for our commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to reach their full leadership potential. For the past two decades, thousands of leaders have embarked on a transformative journey, experiencing firsthand the profound impact of Resilient Leadership training and coaching.
It’s your turn to join the league of extraordinary leaders who have harnessed the power of this innovative approach. “Prepare to uncover your true leadership potential,” says Jim Burns, RL LLC Partner and one of our exceptional trainers. “We will empower you to stay calm, stay connected, and stay the course.” Secure your spot now for the Resilient Leadership Webinar Series and prepare to unlock new dimensions of leadership excellence.
To learn more, visit https://resilientleadershipdevelopment.com/2023-webinars or contact James Moyer at 301-922-4221 or jimm@resilientleadershipdevelopment.com.
