Rellevate Inc. Selected by the Seven Counties Services in Kentucky to Offer Rellevate Services to their Staff
Key Win in the Youth and Family Services SectorSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, has been selected by Seven Counties Services, a Community Mental Health Center in Louisville KY, to provide digital banking services to their staff. This partnership marks a key win for Rellevate in the Youth and Family Services Sector.
“Seven Counties Services is excited to begin offering Rellevate’s services with Pay Any-Day to our dedicated staff. They will now have access to their earned wages when they need them. It is important to Seven County Services to provide a financial wellness benefit to our staff who serve thousands of individuals on their journey to recovery throughout the seven counties we support” said Eric Post, Chief Financial Officer for Seven Counties Services.
“We look forward to working with Eric and Seven Counties to introduce their staff to our Rellevate services, featuring Pay Any-Day our earned wage access solution, in addition our PayCard, Bill Pay, Send Money, ATM access, etc.” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “We are committed to offering our cutting-edge products and services to an organization like Seven Counties and their staff that work tirelessly to provide quality services and care to their community. It is our mission through our products and services to empower employees to be able to manage their finances and access and use their money when they need it.”
This partnership between Rellevate and Seven Counties Services highlights the importance of providing convenient and secure financial services to individuals in the Youth and Family Services Sector. With Rellevate's innovative solutions, Seven Counties Services' staff will have the tools they need to better manage their finances and improve their overall well-being.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move, and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Every-Day Solution, Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
About Seven Counties Services
Seven Counties Services is a Community Mental Health Center that offers a full range of mental and behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment, and intellectual and developmental disabilities services in a seven-county region in Kentucky. Counties served include Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, and Henry.
