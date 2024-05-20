Test your nature knowledge for Conservation Trivia Night at Busch Conservation Area May 31

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Nature may be nothing to trivialize, but what could be wrong with having a nature trivia night? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a natural take on a popular activity.

MDC invites families and friends to a Nature Trivia Night Friday, May 31 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the MDC St. Louis Regional Office, located on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area. This a free event and is open to anyone age 12 years and up.

If you’ve been to a trivia night event before, you know how much fun they can be. This one has a nature twist. Questions will challenge participants on multiple nature-themed topics that will run a full gamut of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, plants, and fish. Attendees are free to form their own teams of up to six members. Or MDC naturalists will help organize teams for those who don’t have their own. Participants have the option to arrive up to 30 minutes early if they wish to decorate their tables to celebrate nature and show team spirit.

Trivia competitors can both test and expand their knowledge of Missouri’s natural wonders. Bonus points will be given to the team with the best table theme and décor. Attendees are also free to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks of choice.

Participating in Nature Trivia Night is free, but advanced online registration is required for each person and all team members attending at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4un.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

