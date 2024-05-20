PowerDMARC is Exhibiting at the Comex Global Technology Show 2024 in Oman

Submit Release
PowerDMARC is Participating at the 33rd Edition of Comex Global Tech Show in Oman

MUSCAT, OMAN, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading domain security and email authentication SaaS platform, is excited to announce its participation at Comex 2024 in Oman. The event, now in its 33rd edition, will be held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from May 27th to 30th.

The Comex Global Technology Show is a renowned platform for showcasing the latest technological innovations and solutions. PowerDMARC will be presenting its comprehensive suite of domain name and email authentication protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. These solutions, along with advanced reporting and analysis features are designed to enhance email security. PowerDMARC is currently responsible for protecting more than 2000 global organizations, including governments and MSPs, from email-based threats.

Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of Comex in 2024. Our mission is to provide businesses across the globe with advanced email authentication solutions that are easy to implement and highly effective. We look forward to showcasing our platform and engaging with industry professionals to discuss the importance of adopting DMARC in current times."

Visitors to the Comex Global Technology Show 2024 can meet the PowerDMARC team at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. For more information, please visit https://powerdmarc.com.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

