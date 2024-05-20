Submit Release
Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff for Retired State Trooper

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on State buildings to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on May 21 in honor of Staff Sergeant Benedicto Albizu Jr., a retired member of the New York State Police. On May 9, 2024, Staff Sergeant Albizu passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

“Staff Sergeant Albizu put his life on the line to save his fellow New Yorkers on 9/11 – an act of courage and sacrifice that we will never forget,” Governor Hochul said. “Our prayers are with his family, his loved ones and the entire New York State Police as they grieve this loss.”

Staff Sergeant Albizu's funeral services are being held today. Staff Sergeant Albizu entered Division service on September 30, 1985, serving 33 years, and retired in 2018, last serving in Troop H, Aviation Unity. Staff Sergeant Albizu leaves behind a wife, three daughters and many loved ones.

