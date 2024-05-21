NBRPA HOSTS FULL COURT PRESS CLINIC IN HOUSTON

NBRPA

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) Legends teamed up to bring basketball fun and life skills lessons to Houston based youth, on May 18 at the TJ Ford Academy. Led by Mo Evans, Mike James, Howard Smith, Kevin Loder, Major Jones, Rodney McCray, Wendell Carter and NBA Drill Clinician Frank Lopez, local youth participated in a wide array of basketball instruction including proper passing and shooting techniques, defensive drills and the value of teamwork.

- Mo Evans is the NBRPA Houston Chapter President, and as a player served as VP of the NBPA

- Mike James is a Houston Rockets Legend with a 13-year NBA career; a 2004 Champion Detroit Piston

- Major Jones is the former NBRPA Houston Chapter President and one of 4 brothers to play in the NBA

- Kevin Loder is the former VP of the NBRPA Houston Chapter and a recent inductee to the Alabama State University Athletics Hall of Fame

- Howard Smith was a Harlem Globetrotter and ABA Kentucky Colonel, also serving 19 years in the military

- Rodney McCray is a Houston Rockets Legend and 1993 NBA Champion; won 1980 NCAA Championship with brother and NBA Legend Scooter McCray

- Wendell Carter played center at the University of Texas and coaches UT Basketball Camps

TJ Ford was off-site to coach his TJ Ford Academy AAU team on the Adidas 3Stripes Gold Basketball (3SGB) circuit, but the Ford family hosted and shared some behind-the-scenes details on the funny “Boxy Boy” draft commercial featuring Ford, Kendrick Perkins and Carmelo Anthony. Additionally, the youth were treated to in-depth conversations with NBRPA Legends on the importance of HBCUs, and the principles of respect, mentorship, gratitude and leadership.

During the event, participants were treated to special gifts from longtime NBRPA partners including:

• Jr. NBA/NBRPA T-Shirt,

• Nike/NBRPA Backpacks

• JLAB Headphones

Full Court Press is designed to support the development of participating youth both on and off the court through basketball instruction, mentorship and an innovative life skills curriculum. Several Legends of Basketball, both men and women with NBA, WNBA, ABA and/or Harlem Globetrotters backgrounds, serve as basketball coaches and mentors for the youth at each clinic while NBRPA community partners offer additional life skills programming.

Since 2013, the NBRPA has held over 100 Full Court Press: Prep for Success clinics impacting more than 7,500 underserved youth both locally and globally. With your support, Full Court Press and the NBRPA can increase their impact by donating here.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

CONTACT:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA – jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894