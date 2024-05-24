Rosemark Adds Facilities Management to its Home Care Software

Caregivers can use the Rosemark Facilities Management tools to clock in and out of their shifts at adult care centers, assisted living communities, and nursing homes. Home care agency employees can use Rosemark's Facility Management feature to schedule their caregivers at a nursing home, living assisted community, or adult care facility. Rosemark helps home care agencies become compliant with Medicaid’s EVV requirements, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline the operations of a private-pay agency.

Home care agencies that work in assisted living or nursing home communities can now use Rosemark for caregiver management and patient care.

UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For home care agencies that staff facilities, or for nursing homes and assisted living communities that need caregivers to clock in and out for specific shifts, Rosemark recently added functionality to its home care software system to help meet those needs.

Rosemark’s new Facilities Management tools allow caregivers to easily clock in once for their shifts at senior communities, look at their assigned activities of daily living (ADLs) for multiple clients, provide services, and then clock back out once at the end of their shift.

According to Ahesha Valcy, owner of NVisionus Consulting in Georgia, "Managing several day facilities, several locations with multiple clients and caregivers can feel like juggling a dozen balls at once. But ever since we implemented Rosemark, it's like we've added an extra pair of hands.

“Gone are the days of drowning in paperwork,” she continued. “With Rosemark, everything is streamlined, making our administrative, scheduling, and compliance tasks a breeze. The interface is so user-friendly that even our busiest caregivers can easily access and record data.”

When a caregiver clocks in through the Rosemark Caregiver App, they can view their client list and see the specific task lists assigned to them. Caregivers can check tasks off their list as they go through their day and then mark those tasks as completed or client refused.

The Rosemark Facility Management tool allows home care agencies to better schedule and organize a caregiver’s day when handling multiple clients during a single shift. This functionality was designed to help caregivers that work in community environments such as independent living facilities, nursing homes, assisted living communities, group homes, and adult day facilities.

“If you're an administrator like me, looking to simplify your workload, improve efficiency, and stay compliant, Rosemark is the solution you've been searching for,” Valcy concluded. “Trust me; your facility, family, and sanity will thank you.”

For home care agencies seeking a simple, customizable, and secure solution to their operational software and caregiver management needs, Rosemark provides an affordable, easy-to-use solution.

Facilities Functionality:

• Organize clients at adult day facilities, assisted living communities, and nursing homes

• Caregivers can clock in and out for their shifts with one-touch GPS

• Caregivers can review task lists for each client and record completion or client refused

• Caregivers can review the client details for each resident and view the services they requested

• Can be used as a staffing app for independent, assisted living, and nursing home communities for daily clock ins and outs

• Option to allow caregivers to only view their assigned clients

Rosemark Caregiver App At a Glance:

• Caregivers can easily view tasks for clients and see what shifts were worked and what tasks and activities of daily living (ADLs) were performed

• Enjoy increased efficiency with reduced button pressing for things like clock-ins and clock-outs, ADLs, etc.

• Easy-to-use tools and functionality

• Color-coded, intuitive calendar for viewing shifts

• Reminders for missing information that provide clear next steps

• Shift Details and Shift Notes

• Voice Messaging

• Navigation using maps in the app

• Track shift-to-shift travel time

About Rosemark:

Rosemark has been leading the home care management software industry for more than 30 years with industry-leading customer care and customizable home care software.

Home care agencies seeking secure, reliable, and customizable software with innovative features and industry-leading customer support turn to Rosemark to manage operations and daily workflows. Rosemark encourages each home care agency to utilize the features of the customizable software that fits their unique needs. With integrations for third-party vendors such as Quickbooks and Home Care Pulse and third-party payroll exports for Tapcheck, Paychex, and ADP, the software allows agencies to choose the options that best fit their agency.

Rosemark’s robust toolkit also includes employee retention tools, integrated job applications, credentials tracking, messaging, task recording, skills matching, a client portal, electronic Medicaid billing, long-term care insurance, Workers Comp, Veterans Administration billing, and more.

For more information about the Rosemark System and how it can help home care agencies manage facilities services at senior communities, call (734) 436-2631 or visit https://rosemarksystem.com/contact/.

For more information on NVisionus Consulting, reach out to info@nvisionus.net.