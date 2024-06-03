Maximize Space, Maintain Hygiene: Saniflow Introduces BabyMedi® Recess Kit

BabyMedi Changing Station BabyMedi Recess Kit Satin Finish BabyMedi Horizontal Black Finish

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corporation, a leading provider of innovative hygienic solutions, is now adding to their infamous line of baby changing stations by providing the BabyMedi® Recess Kit to go along with these stations as well. BabyMedi® is a revolutionary baby changing station that seamlessly blends design, technology, hygiene, and sustainability.

The new Recess Kits seamlessly integrate with the existing BabyMedi® stations, providing a space-saving and aesthetically pleasing solution for businesses with limited restroom space.

"We're thrilled to expand the BabyMedi® platform with the Recess Kit," said Linnette Alvarez, Sales Coordinator at Saniflow. "This innovative solution allows businesses to maintain the superior hygiene and functionality of the Babymedi® while maximizing valuable restroom real estate."

The BabyMedi® Recess Kit is a beautiful, ADA-compliant stainless-steel enclosure designed for a seamless fit with any horizontal-styled Babymedi® diaper changing station. Available in both Satin Stainless Steel and Black Stainless-Steel finishes, the Recess Kit offers a sleek and modern aesthetic that complements any restroom design.

Key Features of the BabyMedi® Recess Kit include: A space saving design, which allows for a flush mount installation, maximizing valuable restroom space. ADA compliance is a key aspect to the design, to ensure accessibility for all parents and caregivers. Seamless integration, a design for a perfect fit with any horizontal BabyMedi® station. Durable construction, crafted from high-quality stainless steel for long-lasting use. Lastly, multiple finishes are available to complement any restroom design, available in Satin Stainless Steel and Black Stainless Steel.

"The BabyMedi® Recess Kit further exemplifies Saniflow's commitment to providing innovative solutions that elevate the baby changing experience," added Samantha Layedra, Project Coordinator. "This new offering allows businesses to prioritize both functionality and aesthetics, catering to the needs of parents and caregivers while enhancing their restrooms."

About Saniflow

Saniflow is a leading provider of innovative hygiene solutions designed to improve public health and safety. The company offers a wide range of products, including baby changing stations, hand dryers, and soap dispensers, that are used in businesses and institutions around the world. Saniflow is committed to developing products that are not only functional but also stylish and sustainable.