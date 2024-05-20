Indie Vegas Film Festival 2024 Makes Its Debut

Indie Vegas Film Festival Logo

Indie Vegas Film Festival screens over 200 independent films in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Vegas Film Festival 2024 was held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino, at the Cinemark Century Orleans 18 and XD in Las Vegas, from Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28th. The premiere Film Festival screened over 200 independent films from around the world. “The extraordinary independent films, and the high quality screenings were impressive and we had a good turnout”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director for the Indie Vegas Film Festival. An opening night kickoff party was a fun addition to the festival, as was the awards presentation party for the filmmakers after the screenings. “ We were happy to present over 100 awards for films and screenplays”, added Jon Gursha.

The following are some of the independent films that were featured at the festival, and the complete Indie Vegas Film Festival 2024 Program can be found at www.indievegasfilmfestival.com.

Indie Vegas Film Festival Highlighted Independent Films: "INSTEAD", Directed by Blake Berlin; "JOE CRIST", Directed by Mark Allen Michaels; "REMNANT", Directed by Mike Horan; "REVAMPED", Directed by Patrick Norris; "THE HOODTROPHY BINO STORY: BREAKING THE GENERATIONAL CURSE", Directed by Sam "Gebar" Gebremiche; "THOSE WHO INHERIT THE EARTH", Directed by Alek Gearhart; "JOURNALISM 101", Directed by Jordan Rockwell; "FIVE MINUTES OF FAITH", Directed by Claudia Parker; "GONE", Directed by Hunter Nickless; and Screenplay: "AT THE MERCY OF FAITH", by Samuel Taylor.

Indie Vegas Film Festival Awards were presented live at the Cinemark Century Orleans 18 and XD and can be found on our website https://www.indievegasfilmfestival.com/awards

Submissions are open for 2025 on Film Freeway https://filmfreeway.com/IndieVegasFilmFestival “Indie Vegas Film Festival is a great platform for Las Vegas Filmmakers and the independent film community in Nevada”, said Peter Greene, Program Director Indie Vegas Film Festival.

Indie Vegas Film Festival is an independent film festival based in Las Vegas, NV. Indie Vegas showcases films from around the world. The Indie Vegas Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director and Co-Founded by Peter Greene, Program Director. For more information about Indie Vegas Film Festival indievegasfilmfestival.com.