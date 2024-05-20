Cognota Achieves IACET Accreditation, Announces the Launch of the World’s 1st Accredited LearnOps Certification Program

LearnOps Academy

Cognota is excited to announce the launch of the world’s first accredited learning operations certification program

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the world's leader in learning operations software, proudly announces its achievement as an IACET (International Association for Continuing Education and Training) Accredited Provider. This prestigious accreditation underscores Cognota's steadfast commitment to advancing the LearnOps category through high-quality, professional development for the learning and development (L&D) industry, alongside its first-of-its-kind LearnOps® platform.

“We are pleased to recognize and celebrate the achievement of Cognota as an Accredited Provider,” stated Randy Bowman, President & CEO of IACET. He added, “Cognota proudly joins nearly 600 organizations around the globe that have matriculated through a rigorous peer-reviewed process by experts in continuing education, thereby ensuring the highest possible standards are met.”

The IACET Accreditation is not just a badge of honor; it's a transformative leap towards redefining L&D practices. Cognota’s accreditation underpins the upcoming launch of the LearnOps Academy, an initiative set to revolutionize the L&D landscape and bring forth the world’s first credential for learning operations. Designed in partnership with over thirty leading industry thought leaders and Chief Learning Officers such as Eric Dingler, Fmr. CLO of Deloitte, Keith Keating, CLO of BDO, and Martha Soehren, Fmr. Chief Talent Development Officer of Comcast, the LearnOps Academy offers an accredited online program, empowering L&D professionals to achieve official LearnOps certification. Cognota is currently accepting applicants onto a waiting list in anticipation of the Academy’s launch this fall.

LearnOps Academy instructor Martha Soehren said, “The LearnOps Academy will be the first comprehensive curriculum for learning or business professionals to experience the ins and outs of learning operations. Participants will learn about the entire LearnOps ecosystem from alignment to impact. The first of its kind and it’s going to be a big hit! It is being designed, built and developed by some of the smartest learning professionals in the industry.”

Cognota as well as other trusted technology partners of choice, Schoox and Colossyan, will together power the Academy. “We are excited to be able to provide our world class LMS platform to the first ever accredited Learning Ops Academy. We firmly believe the partnership between Schoox and Cognota will propel both organizations towards new heights in 2024 and beyond,” stated Gord Zeilstra, CRO of Schoox. CEO and Founder of Colossyan, Dominik Mate Kovacs, shared that “using avatars for learning is one of the most successful use cases made possible with AI. We are proud to partner with Cognota to support AI components of the curriculum.”

Ryan Austin, founder and CEO of Cognota, shared his vision for the accreditation’s impact: "This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in pushing L&D to become a better integrated business partner within their respective organizations. With the launch of the LearnOps Academy, we are setting a new standard for L&D professionals, equipping them with knowledge, tools, and the expertise to drive strategic growth and operational efficiency within their organizations. During this very important time of transformation in our industry, there is no time to waste for L&D."

Cognota's initiative reflects its mission to power LearnOps across the enterprise, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and strategic alignment in L&D functions globally using its leading software. The LearnOps Academy is poised to be a cornerstone in its mission, offering a robust curriculum that aligns with the most stringent standards for professional development.



About Cognota:

Cognota is the market leader in learning operations software. As pioneers in this field, our platform is designed to give L&D teams better visibility into the training needs of their businesses and replace disparate tools so they can be more efficient, effective, and measure the ROI of learning investments.

In addition to software, Cognota provides professional education through the LearnOps Academy, the world's first accredited curriculum led by industry experts. Cognota also provides a free community for L&D professionals at www.LearnOps.com. Through these initiatives - and more, our vision is to transform L&D into a strategic driver of business growth.

Visit www.cognota.com for more information or email info@cognota.com.

About Schoox:

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can “up” their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments.

About Colossyan:

At Colossyan, we are building the future of learning with AI video. Our easy-to-use AI video platform is reshaping the landscape of L&D content creation. Join top companies like Novartis, Continental, WSP, and Paramount and say goodbye to expensive filming, scheduling delays, and low engagement. Colossyan enables you to create training videos using AI at a fraction of the cost of traditional production, with higher effectiveness than text-only material.

About IACET:

The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a non-profit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET 1-2018 Standard for Continuing Education and Training is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.iacet.org or call 703-763-0705.

