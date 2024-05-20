John West Australia and Pacifical Set Milestone for Tuna Industry with GDST Sustainability Data Exchange
The World’s First to implement Real-Time GDST Interoperability of Traceability Data Exchange
This achievement positions John West Australia as the world's first tuna brand to exchange and receive real sustainability and social data for every production code based on the GDST standard.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented collaboration between Australia's tuna market leader, J.R. Simplot Company’s John West brand, and the leading Pacific tuna supply chain traceability and verification company, Pacifical, a historic milestone has been achieved with the successful exchange of data using the GDST (Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability) standard. This groundbreaking achievement sets a new standard for transparency and sustainability within the tuna industry.
— Phoebe Dowling, head of Simplot Global Food sustainability
The successful completion of the beta testing phase witnessed the transmission of 105 critical tracking events—ranging from fishing and transshipment to discharge and processing—via Pacifical SmarTuna platform to John West's internal "Trace Our Tuna" site. This is a significant step forward in ensuring the real-time traceability of tuna products and aligning with the highest global standards.
"Over the years Simplot, in partnership with Pacifical, has made great progress on our commitment to responsible seafood sourcing practices, to the point that 100% of our skipjack tuna range is certified to the highest standard of sustainability for seafood,” said Phoebe Dowling, head of Simplot Global Food sustainability. “Leading the GDST initiative as part of our long-term collaboration with Pacifical is a logical and beneficial next step in our pioneering approach to sustainability, and we are proud to be part of this pivotal moment in the seafood industry.
“By establishing a reliable two-way data exchange between our systems, we are demonstrating that supply chain data can be seamlessly transferred through robust operating and verification systems, all unified under one common data standard” she added. “This achievement positions John West Australia as the world's first tuna brand to exchange and receive real sustainability and social data for every production code within its entire range of tuna products, based on the GDST standard.”
Pacifical recent success in passing the GDST Full Chain Capability Test on March 7, 2024, further cements its commitment to data transparency and sustainability. By leveraging the GDST standard and employing the Digital Link communications protocol, Pacifical has emerged as a frontrunner in facilitating GDST data exchange for over 50 daily shipments of different tuna products, ensuring the integrity of the supply chain.
Henk Brus, Pacifical CEO, stated, "The successful beta testing phase of SmarTuna demonstrates our commitment to excellence in traceability. Through our real-time platform, we have facilitated the smooth transmission of verified critical tracking events, ensuring 100% compliance with GDST standards and data interoperability across systems."
END
About J.R. Simplot Company’s
The J.R. Simplot Company’s Purpose to Contribute to Feeding Our World drives our commitment to global food and agriculture. Our diverse portfolio spans from the soil and the sea to dinner tables around the world, and the agriculture-related interests in between. Our diverse portfolio across global agriculture and food gives us a broader view of the entire food system unique to any other company. To find out more about the J.R. Simplot company visit simplot.com or Simplot’s business in Australia at simplot.com.au. To discover more about our John West brand visit johnwest.com.au
About Pacifical:
Pacifical is a leading provider of tuna supply chain traceability and verification services focused on the Pacific Ocean region. Specializing in ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the Pacific tuna supply chain, Pacifical offers a comprehensive suite of solutions. Through direct engagement with fishing authorities, Pacifical verifies tuna catches utilizing its SmarTuna platform—a Pacific tuna traceability and verification system that enables seamless digital traceability and is GDST compliant. Committed to sustainability and accountability, Pacifical services play a vital role in promoting responsible fishing practices and safeguarding marine ecosystems. www.pacifical.com
About the GDST:
The Global Dialogue for Seafood Traceability (GDST) is a movement and a mechanism for transforming seafood supply through digital traceability. We unite industry and civil stakeholders to develop and advocate for a global Standard for seafood traceability, while supporting businesses along the supply chain to implement the Standard effectively. For more information: www.thegdst.org
Josh Jordan
J.R. Simplot Company
josh.jordan@simplot.com