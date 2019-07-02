Pacifical Introduces PNA Intern from Papua New Guinea

OOSTERHOUT, THE NETHERLANDS , July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacifical has introduced today Miss. Grace Cecilia Roland as its 2019 market development intern from the PNA region. Grace is from Papua New Guinea and has joined the Pacifical team in the Netherlands in May 2019. Grace’s application was carefully selected from over 170 competitive applications received.Grace is of both Chimbu and Madang origin, born and raised in Papua New Guinea. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Divine Word University in Papua New Guinea and has just finished her role as Management Trainee at Steamships Trading Company.“I am very excited to be a part of the Pacifical team by taking on this new role and this new challenge in my professional career path. Fascinated about the world of seafood, I would specifically like to learn in depth about the tuna industry, which is a vital natural resource back in my country. On the same note, I would also like to gain significant exposure to the Commercial and Marketing aspects of doing business in Europe and other countries in association with tuna. I believe these experiences will enable me to have a different perspective on how business is done overseas and how some external factors really have an impact and influences the current market trends in the buying, selling, and distribution of tuna worldwide.” Says Ms. Roland.Since Grace commenced her Internship in the Netherlands, she has represented her region in the following important events in Europe:• European Tuna Conference 2019 in Belgium• Seafood Global Expo 2019 in Belgium• Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Tuna Night 2019 in Antwerp, Belgium• Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)Tuna Night 2019 in Amsterdam, The NetherlandsPlease follow Grace’s development on her blog: https://pacificalinsider.wordpress.com/ Pacifical cv is a joint venture established by 9 PNA Pacific island nations, which Papua New Guinea is part of. It develops markets and fully traceable supply chains for MSC certified tuna caught in PNA waters, by bringing together buyers, processors and fishermen to create together an affordable healthy sustainable tuna product for consumers all over the world, and promote the region through the Geographic Indication on each product.“In our efforts to share our knowledge with the young generation within PNA and nurture the idea of being able to make an impact back in their countries, we offer selected professionals from each one of the PNA nations to come to Europe and join our Pacifical market development and commercial team.” Says Cynthia Asaf, Market Development Manager at Pacifical.The purpose of this internship program is to offer the opportunity to PNA nationals to experience firsthand how tuna is caught, supplied, processed, distributed and marketed on the global business domain through Pacifical. In doing so, we hope that they will acquire a different perspective about the Tuna industry in correlation with the Tuna affairs of their own country in the PNA Region and what Pacifical is currently doing to facilitate the selling and marketing of fresh Tuna from the pristine waters of the PNA Pacific Region to the world. We would like to launch these interns to be professionals in their respective countries so that they can enrich the experiences received within their own communities and countries with what they have learned from this program.Next year Pacifical will be receiving applications from potential trainees from Solomon Islands. Applications will open in October 2019.ABOUT PACIFICALPacifical is the global tuna market development company jointly set up by the 8 Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) and the small pacific territory of Tokelau, to promote the catch, production, distribution and trade of PNA MSC certified sustainably caught free school skipjack and yellowfin tuna to consumers around the world.The PNA Countries include: Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Tokelau. Together, they control the world’s largest sustainable tuna purse seine fishery, supplying 50 percent of the world’s skipjack tuna.All MSC Products from the PNA region carry the Pacifical geographic indication (GI) as clear representation of the origin of the fish and the end market’s commitment to support the PNA countries economic development. In 2018 over 150 million consumer units of Pacifical products were sold globally.



