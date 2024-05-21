Tampa Plastic Surgeon Discusses Differences Between Tummy Tuck and Liposuction
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dana Coberly, MD highlights the differences between abdominoplasty and liposuction procedures.TAMPA, FL, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A common insecurity for men and women alike is a change in the appearance of the abdominal region over time. Even individuals who adhere to a healthy lifestyle may notice a “pooch” develop from excess fat and/or loose skin. Dr. Dana Coberly, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Tampa, says isolated pockets of fat can develop in a variety of body areas, particularly the abdomen, and they may not respond to diet or exercise. Additionally, factors such as pregnancy, significant weight loss, the natural aging process, and others can produce sagging, inelastic skin in the abdominal area that also proves unresponsive to fitness and dietary regimens. With that in mind, Dr. Coberly explains that there are two popular surgical procedures capable of addressing those types of aesthetic concerns with results that can effectively enhance abdominal contours: tummy tuck surgery (abdominoplasty) and liposuction. However, she also notes that there are key differences between these two procedures that individuals should keep in mind when considering their options.
Dr. Coberly says the main distinctions between tummy tuck surgery and liposuction involve the techniques that are utilized and the specific cosmetic concerns the procedures address. While both surgical enhancements can aesthetically improve and recontour the abdominal region for a sleeker physique, patients primarily affected by isolated and stubborn fat deposits may benefit more from liposuction, as that procedure focuses on removing fat cells. Liposuction can also address fat pockets in other regions of the body, including the thighs, buttocks, and flanks. The operation involves a thin cannula inserted into small incisions that suctions out the targeted fat cells. On the other hand, tummy tuck surgery targets excess skin and lax muscles in the midsection. The abdominoplasty procedure includes removing the sagging, excess skin and tightening the remaining skin. Stretched or torn abdominal muscles (a condition that often occurs during pregnancy) can also be tightened and repaired.
In general, tummy tuck surgery is designed to address excess skin and muscle laxity, while liposuction focuses on collections of excess fat cells. For those who have both conditions—a surplus of fat and skin causing concerns in the abdomen—Dr. Coberly says both liposuction and tummy tuck surgery can be utilized in tandem to create the best possible results. In fact, Dr. Coberly notes that this is a very common combination of procedures. At her practice in Tampa, Coberly Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, Dr. Coberly says the initial consultation process gives her an opportunity to evaluate each patient’s needs and to discuss the procedures and determine whether just one or both are recommended to achieve their goals. Overall, Dr. Coberly says individuals who are interested in abdominal enhancement options such as tummy tuck surgery or liposuction should be sure to thoroughly research their options and meet with an experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon with whom they feel both comfortable and confident in their approach to care.
Dr. Dana Coberly is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and performs both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement procedures, including facial rejuvenation, body contouring, breast surgery, and injectable treatment, for her Tampa patients. She completed general surgery training at the University of South Florida before continuing her cosmetic training in the UT Southwestern Plastic Surgery Program. Dr. Coberly was previously the President of the Tampa Bay Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons and is currently a member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society®. She is the founder and director of Coberly Plastic Surgery & Med Spa. Dr. Coberly is available for interview upon request.
