Adlook Announces Kuba Kossut as New Chief Executive Officer
With a focus on accelerating growth, Kossut will guide Adlook into the future as privacy concerns and increased regulations continueNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adlook, a next-generation brand growth platform, today announced Kuba Kossut as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Kossut joined Adlook in early 2024 as the Global Vice President of Market Entry Strategy – overseeing global development initiatives and helping introduce privacy-first offerings to new markets with its proprietary deep learning technology. Kossut will assume his role at the head of the company during a critical time for the digital advertising industry, as he steers Adlook to lead with their privacy-first solutions.
Pulling from his over 20 years of industry experience, Kossut will lead Adlook as it continues to increase brand awareness and expand its reach across the globe. He plans to develop key collaborations with strategic partners who possess deep understandings of the digital ecosystem to future-proof Adlook’s offerings. Simultaneously, he intends to provide advertisers with tools to navigate this sophisticated field in the simplest way possible, while ensuring top-of-the-line outcomes.
“I am excited to lead Adlook during such a pivotal time of change in our industry,” said Kossut. “The digital advertising landscape is undergoing rapid transformation as we shift towards privacy-centric approaches and away from third-party cookies. By positioning Adlook at the forefront of this evolution, we can ensure that our technology not only meets but exceeds the industry standards in privacy and effectiveness.”
Kossut has previous experience as CEO, having headed EssenceMediacom Poland, where he oversaw an over 30% increase in net sales, the company’s highest COMvergence ratings, significantly outperforming industry standards. He did this all while fostering strong relationships with key clients like Warner Bros Discovery, P&G, and The Coca-Cola Company.
“As one of the earliest adopters of Google Privacy Sandbox, Adlook has actively contributed to its development,” added Kossut. “As the right to privacy becomes an even more pressing issue, I am eager to help Adlook go beyond the narrative and encourage advertisers to evaluate us against measurable success criteria. At Adlook, we like to compare ourselves to an F1 team. I aim to maintain such a pace and culture so that our product retains its pole position.”
“I am thrilled about the promotion of Kuba to CEO as it marks a significant milestone in Adlook’s journey of innovation and market expansion," said Daniel Surmacz, Co-founder of Adlook. "This transition exemplifies our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions for the digital advertising space. With Kuba’s extensive industry experience, combined with his strong commitment to our core values, I look forward to seeing him bolster Adlook’s position as we continue to deliver outstanding results for influential brands globally.”
Already in use by top clients like Kraft Heinz, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Mars, and PEPSICO, Adlook continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the media space, serving brands globally, with sophisticated yet accessible solutions.
About Adlook
Founded in 2022, Adlook merges the art of advertising with the science of technology, drawing on deep learning to develop impactful and privacy-dedicated solutions. Catering to the world's leading brands and advertising agencies, Adlook, through its cutting-edge DSP, provides tailored services designed for customized and outcome-based advertising solutions. These offerings align closely with diverse client needs, promoting marketing success and a positive digital ecosystem impact while prioritizing user privacy.
As early adopters of Chrome's Privacy Sandbox and the Protected Audience API, Adlook collaborates closely with Google to lead the shift towards a safer, privacy-focused advertising landscape. This collaboration and Adlook's strategic role within the RTB House Group bolster its internet presence and ensure high standards of brand safety and creativity. Through innovation and dedication to privacy, Adlook navigates towards a cookieless world, aiming to redefine advertising standards.
Operating across the Americas and EMEA, Adlook integrates with 700+ publishers for a 95% internet reach. As a one-stop shop, it enhances campaigns in premium and broad contexts, securing guaranteed results for clients like Sanofi, Mars, and Heinz.
