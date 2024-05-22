South City Heritage Fest Shines a Spotlight On One of the Oldest Neighborhoods in Memphis

SCORE Heritage Fest is a fun-filled event that the entire family can enjoy! Rebecca Matlock Hutchinson, Founder & President of SCORE CDC The inaugural year included live barrel art demonstrations by local creators. Children were encouraged to join in the fun.

South City Heritage Fest is a historical neighborhood event for the entire family.

South City is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Memphis with a rich history that isn’t often discussed or celebrated. Heritage Fest is an opportunity for the community to come together. ” — Rebecca Matlock Hutchinson, SCORE CDC Executive Director

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row SCORE CDC will celebrate the rich history of South City. South City Heritage Fest is Saturday, June 8th. The theme is “History Lives Here,” and the vibrant celebration will feature live entertainment, food, art, vendors, games, a kid’s zone, and more! This day of community will take place in L.E. Brown Park at 617 S. Orleans St. from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The South City Heritage Fest was inspired by SCORE CDC's 2023 participation in MEMFix, an innovative urban revitalization initiative that demonstrates the potential of active retail, quality public spaces, and excellent street design to enhance neighborhood economic vitality. Following the success of last year's event, SCORE CDC decided to continue this tradition with South City Heritage Fest, bringing the community together once again to honor and celebrate the historical neighborhood. Music will be provided by Stax Music Academy, Dre' Walker and the Mississippi Boys, and Ekpe Abioto. There will also be spoken word by local artists.

South City was established in 1864 and is located directly southeast of Memphis’s Central Business District. It spans about 880 acres and contains the 38126 and 38106 zip codes. It is best known for the significant African American culture and history that originated there and historic landmarks like Booker T. Washington High School, Clayborn Temple, The NAACP, The FedEx Form, the Universal Life Insurance Building, and the former Foote Homes public housing development. Some of the more notable Memphians who called the area home are Maurice White of the legendary band Earth Wind & Fine, past City of Memphis Mayor Dr. W.W. Herenton, Civil Rights leaders Maxine Smith and Rev. Dr. Benjamin L. Hooks, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic Fred Jones, former NBA player the late Lorenzen Wright, renowned artist Brenda Joysmith and Co-Founder of Africa In April cultural celebration Mrs. Yvonne Acey.

SCORE CDC Executive Director Rebecca Matlock Hutchinson spent part of her childhood in South City and began SCORE CDC to assist and uplift the neighborhood by spotlighting the area's positive attributes, assisting local entrepreneurs, and developing community leaders. SCORE CDC also works to remove blight and most recently sponsored a beautiful mural highlighting the area’s history, present, and future across from Booker T. Washington High School.

South City Heritage Fest is sponsored by The City of Memphis, the Kemmons Wilson Family Foundation, Knowledge Quest, The Kresge Foundation, and the Women’s Foundation For A Greater Memphis. For more information about SCORE CDC and South City Heritage Fest, visit www.scorecdc.org or call 901.504.5392.

ABOUT SCORE CDC

SCORE CDC stands for South City, a Community of Opportunity, Revitalization, and Empowerment. Founded in 2017, SCORE Community Development Corporation is designed to intentionally and strategically implement civic engagement activities in the South City community at the grassroots level and connect residents to opportunities that help to provide them with the tools, information, and skill sets needed to empower themselves. SCORE CDC's mission is to build community capacity and promote economic equity while restoring a sense of community ownership, pride, identity, and empowerment. To learn more about SCORE CDC and its small business workshops and leadership opportunities, visit www.scorecdc.org.