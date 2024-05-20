Memphis & Shelby County Mayors Match-Up During the 2024 Heal the Hood Basketball Celebrity Weekend

Retired NBA Player and Coach Kevin Whitted with lead little ballers ages 7 -17 in the Health the Hood All-Star Youth Basketball Camp. There is no cost to attend. City of Memphis Mayor Paul Young and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will play in the 2024 Heal the Hood Foundation Celebrity Basketball Game Retired NBA Player Tony Allen will receive the first Heal the Hood Heroes of Change Award for his charitable contributions.

For the first time in history, the City of Memphis Mayor and Shelby County Mayor will play in an annual charity basketball game aimed at curbing youth violence.

This is the first time two mayors in office have met on a Memphis basketball court. Add the Grindfather, Tony Allen, and two phenomenal coaches, and you’ve got a recipe for greatness.” — LaDell Beamon, Founder & Executive Director Heal the Hood Foundation

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heal the Hood (HTH) Foundation Celebrity Weekend is June 7th and 8th 2024. The theme this year is “Don’t Kill My Future,” which is a frequent phrase used by HTH to bring attention to the need to halt the violence in the Bluff City. The fun-filled weekend will begin with the Kevin Whitted All-Star Youth Basketball Camp and culminate on Saturday with the Celebrity Basketball Game featuring City of Memphis Mayor Paul Young and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Also, retired Memphis Grizzlies player Tony Allen will be honored with the HTH inaugural Heroes of Change Award for his contributions to the community. This will be the 15th year for the Celebrity Weekend. It was created to provide fun and safe activities for Memphis youth and their families while raising money for the non-profit which provides year-round creative arts programming for youth. HTH is in the midst of raising money to build a multi-million-dollar Hero Empowerment Center in East Memphis to house its activities.

Friday, June 7th, little ballers, male and female, ages 7 -17, can learn the fundamentals of the game from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kirby High School, located at 4080 Kirby Parkway. The All-Star Youth Basketball Camp is headed by former NBA Player and Coach Kevin Whitted, who now spends his days as a Player Development Coach. He and his wife, De’Neia, head a successful training facility, Kevin Whitted Basketball Services, in East Memphis that helps amateur to professional athletes perfect their game.

This year, the first 100 ballers to register for the camp can attend for FREE. While there, they will participate in skills and drills and a mini tournament and receive a t-shirt, lunch, and an unforgettable experience. Students can register to attend online at www.hthmemphis.org. The first 50 students to register will receive two tickets to the Celebrity Basketball Game. The Kevin Whitted All-Star Youth Basketball Camp is sponsored by McDonald's (Pina Elite Restaurant Group), Mario Nolan-Dillard Financial Services, Spikner, Inc., and Ivy League Events.

Then, on Saturday, June 8th, the public is invited to join HTH for an exciting Celebrity Basketball Game at 3 p.m. at Ridgeway High School, located at 2009 Ridgeway Rd. This year, the game has an added layer of excitement, with both mayors participating and former NBA Coach Lionel Hollins and Coach Kevin Whitted leading the teams. Dustin Starr, the owner of Memphis Wrestling and emcee for the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Redbirds, will host this unforgettable match-up. Additional professional athletes, local and national celebrities, and others are expected to play as well.

Founder and Executive Director of Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis, LaDell Beamon, is looking forward to having an epic game this year. “The game this year is on a different level! As far as I know, this is the first time two mayors in office have met on a Memphis basketball court. Add the Grindfather, Tony Allen, who will be honored with a new award recognizing how he has been using his influence to assist youth in our city, and two phenomenal coaches, and you’ve got a recipe for greatness. I love the way everyone is coming together to help us continue to have a positive impact on local youth. The public is invited to come be a part of this historic event,” said Beamon.

Retired NBA Player Tony Allen’s career spanned 14 years with the NBA, playing five of them with the Memphis Grizzlies. Allen will be the first recipient of HTH’s Heroes of Change Award. It will recognize how throughout his career, Allen has used his influence to positively impact the lives of others. He has worked with such organizations as Youth Villages, the Grizzlies Foundation, and the Bend Dxn’t Break Foundation to help raise awareness and donations for their mission and programs.

“It's definitely flattering to be the first person to receive this award, especially from an organization that exists to help others. I am thankful and excited to be recognized by the Heal the Hood Foundation. I love what they are doing for the youth in Memphis,” said Allen.

Tickets for the HTH Celebrity Basketball Game are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hthmemphis.org. Proceeds from both events benefit Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis's youth programs. For more information, visit the website or call 901-566-0473.

About The Heal the Hood (HTH) Foundation of Memphis

HTH is a nonprofit organization that provides positive outlets for youth and young adults through singing, dancing, art, acting, motivational speaking, screenwriting, and modeling. We believe that if we can positively influence youth to think before they make decisions and stay away from gangs, drugs, alcohol, weapons, and other mass destruction, we can help them and others become the dynamic individuals they were created to be. HTH plans to open a multi-million-dollar Hero Empowerment Center to give youth a safe place to engage in artistic therapy that cultivates and equips youth and families to use their gifts and talents to shape the community around them positively.