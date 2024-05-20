Submit Release
Fibank launches the new exclusive Mastercard Platinum First Lady card

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank, in collaboration with Mastercard®, has launched in Bulgaria the new Mastercard® Platinum First Lady credit card. This exclusive card is a new generation product, developed with a personalized approach and understanding of the needs of the modern lady: dynamic, ambitious and always on the move.

Mastercard® Platinum First Lady from Fibank features a unique combination of cutting edge technology with the convenience and security of a credit card.

Ladies holding the new card will enjoy a number of privileges, including:

• No annual card maintenance fee for the first year;
• Free International Travel Insurance from Generali with coverage up to USD 50,000;
• Free access to airport lounges in the cities of Sofia, Vienna, Istanbul, Belgrade and Skopje;
• Additionally, Priority Pass access to international airport lounges two times per year.

Fibank provides to approved Mastercard® Platinum First Lady applicants free medical insurance with coverage up to BGN 10,000 with Fihealth Insurance in case of initial diagnosis of breast cancer.

Holding a Mastercard® Platinum First Lady Fibank also allows free participation in Fibank’s cashback program, as well as in a bonus program with Booking.com for 3% cashback on every booking made with the card.

First Investment Bank (Fibank) is a Bulgarian public company majority-owned by Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Tseko Minev.

Ivailo Alexandrov
Fibank (First Investment Bank)
