PM Manele appoints first-ever Deputy Caucus Chairlady

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has made a historic appointment last week of the first-ever deputy chairlady to Government Caucus.

Manele announced the appointment of Hon. Cathy Nori, MP for Maringe Kokota constituency as the first-ever female deputy chairlady to caucus at his inaugural reception for dignitaries on Thursday.

Soon after his election two weeks ago, Manele immediately filled all Ministerial portfolios including the appointment of Hon. Namson Tran as Chair of Caucus with Hon. Nori as deputy.

“If memory serves me correct, we have never had a lady as Deputy Chair of Caucus,” Manele said.

Caucus held its inaugural meeting Tuesday last week while cabinet held theirs on Thursday.

“We hit the ground running and had our first formal Caucus session on Tuesday and first formal Cabinet meeting on Thursday. I think we have formed the government in record time, which says a lot about the unity, solidarity and our seriousness to serve our people,” Manele said.

At the reception on Thursday, Manele pledged his Government for Unity and Transformation’s (GNUT’s) vision to aggressively address the country’s economic challenges and called on all stakeholders to broadly support the Government’s policies to achieve this vision.

“All of us have in our hands the power and responsibility to carry Solomon Islands forward. The government, private sector, civil societies, churches, and every men and women across the four corners of this country have that obligation,” he said.

“The future of this country is in our hands collectively. It is everyone’s business. We must all work together to build a better Solomon Islands for our children and their children. This is our solemn duty that we must uphold,” he added.

ENDS///