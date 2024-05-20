VNDirect approved for capital increase to over $597 million

VIETNAM, May 20 - HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission (SSC) has granted VNDirect Securities Corporation a certificate to conduct a public stock offering.

The offering will take place within a 90-day period from the date of the certificate issuance.

Specifically, the securities firm will issue over 300 million shares with a face value of VNĐ10,000 per share (US$0.39). Approximately 243 million shares will be offered to existing shareholders, equivalent to a 20 per cent ownership ratio.

The company will also issue nearly 61 million shares to distribute a 5 per cent dividend to existing shareholders.

The registration and payment period to purchase these shares will be from June 6 to July 3.

With the earning of over VNĐ2.4 trillion from the issuance, VNDirect plans to allocate 40 per cent of the funds for securities margin lending, 20 per cent for investments in valuable papers, 20 per cent for securities issuance guarantees and 20 per cent for the issuance and distribution of warrants.

Following the offering, VNDirect's charter capital will increase from VNĐ12.2 trillion to nearly VNĐ15.2 trillion (equal to over $597.1 million). This will solidify its position as the securities company with the largest charter capital in the industry.

Currently, SSI Securities Corporation holds the title of the largest securities company with a charter capital of over VNĐ15.1 trillion, followed by VPBank Securities (VPS) with a charter capital of VNĐ15 trillion.

If the capital increase is successful, VNDirect will surpass both of these companies.

Additionally, VNDirect's annual General Meeting of Shareholders has also approved a plan for a private placement, with approximately 244 million shares expected to be offered to professional securities investors.

There are plans to allocate over 24 million shares through the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) and issue more than 12 million bonus shares to employees.

If all these plans are successfully executed, the company will issue a total of nearly 585 million new shares, resulting in an increase in VNDirect's charter capital from VNĐ12.2 trillion to over VNĐ18 trillion.

As of now, VNDirect has not yet organised its annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2024.

The company has announced that it will finalise the list of shareholders participating in the meeting on May 16, but the specific details regarding the timing, location and meeting materials have not been disclosed.

On the stock market, VNDirect's shares are traded at VNĐ22,150 per share at 9:50am on Monday. — VNS