Import-export turnover through Lạng Sơn surpasses $22 billion

VIETNAM, May 20 -

LẠNG SƠN — Total import-export turnover of goods through Lạng Sơn Province reached over US$22 billion after the first four and a half months of the year, up 29 per cent over the same period in 2023.

Tân Thanh and Hữu Nghị are the two most active border gates, with customs working to clear imports and exports including agricultural products, fresh fruit, cars, electronic components and household goods daily.

Since April 2024, on average, there have been around 400 vehicles bringing fresh fruit through the province's border gate area every day, mainly through Hữu Nghị and Tân Thanh gates.

Director of Tân Thanh customs branch Vũ Văn Bình said agricultural products exported through Tân Thanh border gate include mango, jackfruit, watermelon, durian, dragon fruit, and tapioca starch.

In the agricultural season, the Tân Thanh department carries out customs clearance procedures for around 200 vehicles per day on average, although it can clear up to nearly 300 vehicles at the peak. Around 8,000 to 10,000 tonnes of fresh fruit are exported per day, an increase of more than 50 per cent compared to the end of 2023.

At Lạng Sơn Province border gates, agencies and officials coordinate to ensure smooth operations. They also maintain diplomatic contacts with Chinese partners to facilitate trade activities. Customs Branches also actively prioritize procedures, extend customs clearance time, and implement traffic management to reduce congestion at Hữu Nghị international border gate. — VNS