IAA Proudly Reveals the 2024 Global Photography Awards – Celebrating Worldwide Photographic Excellence

2024 Global Photography Awards Call for Entries 2024 Maia Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

In an ambitious effort to venture to great heights in 2024, IAA is delighted to announce the debut of the Global Photography Awards.

This competition celebrates contemporary photographic trends, honoring those extraordinary works that push the limits of perspective, technique, and expression to forge visuals that command attention.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ambitious effort to venture to great heights in 2024, IAA is delighted to announce the debut of the Global Photography Awards. The competition is an international photography award that celebrates photographers from all backgrounds and perspectives, fostering creativity and excellence on a global scale. As a platform that recognizes exceptional talent in photography, the award presents the identity of each photographer, displaying the beauty and elegance of your creations worldwide.

“The 2024 Global Photography Awards captures the intersection of creativity and visual heritage, where each image represents a different perspective of photographic innovation," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "This competition celebrates contemporary photographic trends, and honors those extraordinary works that push the limits of perspective, technique, and expression to forge visuals that command attention and respect."

Fostering the growth of visual arts across the globe, the Global Photography Awards welcomes inspiring photographers from every corner, no matter professionals, amateurs, or students to express themselves through a single masterpiece. The mission is simple, to gather the world’s greatest individuals who believe that their photographs can make a difference, and to showcase this excellence to the very world.

2024 Global Photography Awards: International Photography Categories to Showcase Excellence

The Global Photography Awards features a diverse array of categories, including International Photography, Fine Art Photography, Architecture Photography, Black & White Photography, Nature Photography, People Photography, Editorial Photography, Commercial Photography, Fashion Photography, Minimalist Photography, and other special categories such as Event Photography, Mobile Photography, Film Photography, AI-Generated Photography, and more.

Asides from general categories introduced to celebrate photographic excellence, the competition introduces the debut of its newly created Supporting Category Awards, dedicated to honor individuals, companies, and organizations that play a vital role in shaping the photography industry and community worldwide.

Up to $10,000 of Cash Prizes to be Won

The Global Photography Awards recognizes exceptional talent across several winning levels: Professional Photographer of the Year, Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year, Category Winners of the Year, along with Platinum, Gold, and Silver Winners. The highest achievement, Professional Photographer of the Year and Amateur Photographer of the Year, are honored with a $5,000 cash prize and $3,000 each, alongside the prestigious 2024 Maia Statuette, symbolizing photographic excellence.

Global Category Winners, encompassing both professionals and amateurs/students, will each receive $100 in cash prizes. All winners, across each level, will gain exclusive privileges and opportunities designed to enhance their professional influence in the world of photography.

Blind Judging by Worldwide Photography Experts

The Global Photography Awards takes immense pride in its Jury Panel, gathering individuals whose expertise forms the very foundation of the judging process. Each juror brings depths of knowledge to the evaluation of each submission, ensuring a fair, and insightful process, maintaining commitment to the highest standards of photographic achievement worldwide.

2024 Maia Statuette

Maia is the face of the competition, acknowledging the hearts of each and every photographer who has demonstrated their skills. Maia draws inspiration from the mythology, and this powerful connection signifies the enduring legacy that exceptional photography leaves behind, its ability to ignite conversations, evoke emotions, and inspire new perspectives.

IAA and the Global Photography Awards proudly celebrate the diversity and creativity that define the world’s most innovative photographic works. The competition will officially launch on May 20, 2024, with the announcement of winners scheduled for September 27, 2024.

For competition rules and entry forms, do visit: https://globalphotographyawards.com/.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

