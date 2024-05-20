The 2024 TITAN Innovation Awards & TITAN Brand Awards Reveal Season 1 Winners

2024 TITAN Innovation Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 TITAN Brand Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 TITAN Innovation Awards S2 Call for Entries 2024 TITAN Brand Awards S2 Call for Entries

The TITAN Innovation Awards and TITAN Brand Awards are pleased to announce the exceptional winners of its inaugural season in 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Innovation Awards and TITAN Brand Awards are pleased to announce the exceptional winners of its inaugural season in 2024, establishing a new benchmark for innovation and branding.

The TITAN Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across multiple sectors, with both competitions being part of a bigger branch of award programs. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), these awards are structured to be inclusive and equitable, ensuring that only the most deserving innovators and brands are recognized.

This season, both awards attracted hundreds of submissions from across the globe, including entries from the United States, United Kingdom, China, Canada, Germany, and many more, showcasing the highest levels of creativity and innovation.

Proud Winners of Season 1

In a showcase of ground-breaking innovation and creativity in branding, the TITAN Awards are privileged to present an elite list of TITAN winners, celebrating those who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. This distinguished group includes names Adia Robotics, ByDzyne, INC., Unbox Product Design, UnitedSenses GmbH, ORYX / OpSec, Dyn Media, Parfums d‘Elmar, and others. Each has been honored for their pioneering efforts, establishing new standards of excellence and ingenuity within the industry.

"I am deeply inspired by the remarkable potential that resonates throughout the global community. The esteemed winners today have showcased extraordinary creativity, not to mention the outstanding dedication and craftsmanship required to establish strong leadership in this sector," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "I would also like to express my sincerest thanks to our distinguished panel of judges, whose commitment to excellence has made this a possible feat, inspiring others to envision greater possibilities.”

Grand Jury Panel

The TITAN Innovation Awards and TITAN Brand Awards are honored to work alongside a prestigious panel of jurors, comprised of leading professionals and distinguished figures from around the world. Possessing deep expertise in their various fields, these experts ensure the integrity of a blind judging process, guaranteeing that only the most deserving entries receive recognition for their achievements. This panel includes notable figures such as Lisa Popovici (United States), Tiago Russo (Portugal), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), Quresh Sutarwala (United States), Joon Kwon (South Korea), Scott Berry (United States), Pancho Gonzalez (Chile), Larry Lim (Singapore), Akiko Yamashita (United States), and many others.

"With TITAN’s primary focus on branding, design, and creative innovation, the award is aiming to lead the transformation of the branding and creative industries," emphasized Thomas. "Our dedication to advancing excellence sets us apart. This resolute pursuit not only challenges existing standards but also equips us to lead and capitalize on the dynamic transformations sweeping through the industries."

Second Season Now Calling for Worldwide Entries

The TITAN Innovation Awards and TITAN Brand Awards have declared the official dates of Season 2 for their 2024 competitions, inviting designers, technologists and brand professionals from all over the world to participate. The Early Bird Deadline is set for June 20, 2024, with submissions accepted up until the Final Extension Deadline on September 18, 2024. The complete list of winners will be officially unveiled on November 8, 2024.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

