Dinosaur Merchant Bank Renews Focus on Africa Markets With The Addition Of Sharma Rambocus
With the wealth of experience that Sharma brings, we are confident that he will help DMBL expand its footprint in Africa and the emerging markets.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), a London based investment firm, announced the addition of Sharma Rambocus to lead their renewed focus on Africa and emerging markets.
Sharma joins DMBL as Managing Director & Head of Global Markets, Africa. With close to two decades of expertise in Structured Financing, Fixed Income, FX and Derivatives, he will be focusing on the Africa and emerging markets for DMBL. He brings some very rich experience from Barclays Africa and Société Générale Investment Bank, London.
“We are delighted to announce the newest addition to the DMBL team, Sharma Rambocus. With the wealth of experience that Sharma brings, we are confident that he will help DMBL expand its footprint in Africa and the emerging markets.”- Glenn Grossman, CEO, DMBL.
Ashley Pover, Head of Fixed Income at DMBL said, “We are very excited to have Sharma in the DMBL team and look forward to leveraging his expertise. “
Sharma Rambocus said, “I am looking forward to my time at DMBL. The African and emerging markets business is an area of high economic growth where DMBL has the potential for robust and dynamic growth.”
About DMBL
Founded in 2003, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL) is a London-based, FCA-regulated investment firm under FRN 436215. It is a part of Dinosaur Group Holdings which also includes New York-based institutional brokerage firm Dinosaur Financial Group, LLC (member of FINRA & SIPC) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors, LLC.
Deploying a team of approximately 150 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, as well as investment management. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, dealers, and corporations. Dinosaur takes pride in the business’ stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.
