Transforming Accessible Travel in Aviation: Transreport Partners with East Midlands Airport
Transreport, a tech company specialising in inclusive travel solutions, partners with East Midlands Airport, one of the UK’s leading airports in accessibility.
This is an opportunity to show the embedding technology into the process to empower airport teams and passengers and the Transreport team will be on-hand to work alongside the EMA team at every level.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transreport, a pioneering tech company specialising in inclusive travel solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership in the aviation industry with East Midlands Airport (EMA), part of the MAG Group and one of the UK’s leading airports in accessibility. With over four million passengers flying annually from EMA to over 80 leisure and business destinations, the introduction of Transreport’s flagship technology – Passenger Assistance – marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey.
— Jay Shen, CEO of Transreport
Transreport’s partnership with EMA will empower more passengers to fly with confidence through streamlined processes and greater accessibility, facilitating a more inclusive air travel experience for all. Winners of the 2023 Business Disability Forum “Disability Smart Inclusive Customer Service Award”, EMA is dedicated to improving customer experience for disabled and older people. This is reflected in their continuous investment throughout the airport which includes the purchase of new, and the refitting of existing, high-lift vehicles, as well as the installation of a live chat service allowing passengers to request assistance. These efforts have been acknowledged by the Civil Aviation Authority, further affirming the airport’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment. Transreport will collaborate closely with EMA to take these efforts to the next level.
Recent global expansion has also extended the reach of Transreport's accessible technology to Japanese rail, which is renowned for exceptional standards of service. There is a clear growth in demand for accessible travel within UK air travel, with 3.45 million passengers requesting assistance in 2022 according to the CAA Airport Accessibility Report. Transreport have transformed accessible travel in UK rail, partnering with train operating companies to facilitate over 2.4 million journey legs since the launch of Passenger Assistance in 2021. By expanding their reach to Japanese rail and aviation, they have diversified the transportation modes and geographies their technology is integrated with, to shape inclusive travel experiences on an international scale.
Jay Shen, CEO of Transreport, comments: "The team at East Midlands Airport are already pioneers in inclusive travel. As well as being recognised for their commitment to accessibility and inclusion, they are award-winning in the accessibility space. At Transreport, our technology has been specifically designed for disabled and older people, and we are excited to work with an airport where they hold themselves to an incredibly high standard, in order to provide excellent service to all customers.
"These are just some of the reasons why we are so excited to start our partnership in aviation with EMA. We recognise that disabled and older people can encounter barriers to access whilst travelling, but we also know there are many already working hard to change that – including the team at EMA. At Transreport we're committed to reshaping those experiences into positive ones, and working with EMA, we know our technology can facilitate greater inclusion in the air travel experience."
Transreport's innovative Passenger Assistance technology empowers staff to deliver exceptional service and support to customers. By streamlining processes and providing comprehensive passenger profiles, staff can offer personalized assistance tailored to individual needs. The technology enables seamless coordination between office and frontline teams, ensuring a consistent and elevated experience for customers throughout their journey. With real-time visibility into assistance requests, staff can proactively manage operations and allocate resources effectively. Sophisticated reporting capabilities provide valuable insights, enabling continuous improvement and enhancing operational efficiency. Transreport's solution equips staff with the tools to provide unparalleled service, fostering a seamless and inclusive travel experience for all.
EMA’s Customer & Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Transreport to become the first UK airport to offer this more personalised approach to our popular assisted travel service. Our aim is to offer an effortless travel experience to all our customers and we’re really proud that we already achieve high levels of customer satisfaction with our assisted travel service. With this new technology, we can provide a tailor-made service which will give customers all the information and choice they could want on their journey through the airport, so they can relax and start enjoying being on holiday before their plane even leaves.”
Jay Shen, CEO of Transreport, adds, "The partnership with East Midlands Airport is a huge step forwards to transform the customer experience in accessible, inclusive travel, allowing the Transreport team to bring our expertise in accessible travel technology to the aviation sector. This is an opportunity for us to showcase the impact embedding technology into the process can make to empower both airport teams and passengers, and the Transreport team will be on-hand to work alongside the EMA team at every level.
“This is just the beginning of our ambition in the aviation industry and by working together with airports and airlines in the UK and internationally, we aim to enhance accessibility. Those in the industry are aware of the challenges present in current assistance processes, but we can see tremendous potential and appetite for positive change. We are committed to working towards our vision in which everyone can fully enjoy and utilise airport facilities, and to creating a new standard of aviation travel for all”.
