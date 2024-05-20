Dr.Abu-Mouti: Our Mission in Forming the Global Water Organisation Driven by Global Efforts for Comprehensive Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia held from 18 to 21 May, Dr. Fahd Abu-Mouti, Head of the Founding Team of the Global Water Organisation, highlighted the critical need for unified global efforts to tackle water-related issues. He affirmed the organisation's dedication to facilitating these collaborative efforts. The forum saw participation from heads of state, ministers, officials from 180 countries, and representatives from 250 global organisations.
Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Alfadley led the Saudi delegation at the forum, attending the high-level session on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
On the side-lines of the Forum, Eng. Alfadley engaged in several meetings with his international counterparts. The meetings focused on strengthening cooperation in the water and environment sectors.
During the meetings, Eng. Alfadley encouraged nations to contribute to the objectives of the Global Water Organisation, which aims to ensure water availability and achieve significant impacts through collective efforts, paving the way for a secure and sustainable water future for all.
In turn, Dr. Abu-Mouti remarked that these meetings are part of a series of preparatory steps for establishing the Global Water Organisation, headquartered in Riyadh. Announced by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in September 2023, the organisation seeks to comprehensively enhance and integrate efforts to address global water challenges.
Dr. Abu-Mouti stated, "The global community is determined to make tangible international efforts for comprehensive water solutions, and this is our aim with the Global Water Organisation. Our mission is to collaborate with governments, NGOs, and the private sector to promote effective water management, conservation, and sustainability cooperation."
He emphasised the importance of international cooperation, saying, "No single entity can solve the water challenges alone. It requires a collective effort from all sectors of society. By working together, we can develop and implement solutions ensuring a sustainable water future for future generations."
