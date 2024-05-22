Submit Release
SG Analytics, Open Orbit Forge Strategic Partnership for Serving Australian Market

SG Analytics partners with Open Orbit to enhance digital transformation globally, offering integrated data-driven and process optimization solutions.

SG Analytics partners with Open Orbit to expand market and deliver better service to clients. This partnership allows them to provide unmatched business solutions.”
— Sidhartha Shishoo - COO, SG Analytics
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SG Analytics (SGA), a leading global data solutions firm, forges a strategic partnership with Open Orbit, a pioneering Australian technology firm, to accelerate digital transformation outcomes for the Australian market. The joint force is set to empower organizations worldwide to achieve significant business outcomes and unleash growth.

SGA's expertise in data-driven solutions across the entire data value chain, combined with Open Orbit's innovative approach to process optimization, will unlock a new level of effectiveness for clients. Open Orbit's solutions empower businesses to define customer-centric processes, identify hidden opportunities, and unlock unparalleled value.

SGA's COO, Siddhartha Shishoo, said, "At SG Analytics, we are laser-focused on exceeding client expectations and delivering unparalleled service. This opens an entirely new market cum geography for us. This strategic partnership strengthens our commitment to these core values. By leveraging Open Orbit's capabilities, we can provide unmatched solutions that drive real business impact."

Highlighting the partnership, Open Orbit's Founder, Niranjan Deodhar, said, "We are delighted to announce this partnership, which complements our core offering of process design and analysis with SGA's industry-leading capabilities in delivering automation solutions. Our clients can now access a single integrated solution that includes design, analysis, optimization, and implementation of automated processes."

Expanding Reach to Deliver Unmatched Value
This partnership marks a significant expansion for SGA, solidifying its global footprint with a strong presence in the Australian region. The initial focus will be business process automation, utilizing cutting-edge Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation solutions.

About SG Analytics
SG Analytics (SGA) is a leading global data solutions firm providing data-centric research and contextual analytics services to its clients, including Fortune 500 companies, across BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Healthcare sectors. Established in 2007 and a Great Place to Work® (GPTW)-certified company, SGA has over 1300 employees and has its presence across the US, the UK, Switzerland, Poland, and India.

Besides being recognized by reputed firms such as Gartner, Everest Group, and ISG, SGA has been featured in the elite Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023 and APAC (Asia Pacific) 2024 High Growth Companies by the Financial Times & Statista.

About Open Orbit
Open Orbit's vision is to make operations design and business improvement expertise accessible to any organization. By combining expertise with technology innovation to augment human judgment, Open Orbit makes change more accessible, faster, and simpler. The company is led and managed by operations design, business improvement, and operational risk practitioners with expertise in strategy, operations management, and technology. It is based in Sydney, Australia, with teams in North America and India.

For more information, please reach out to: Supriya Dixit at supriya.dixit@sganalytics.com

