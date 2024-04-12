SG Analytics Bolsters Leadership Team; Brings in Simran Wadhwa, Jayaprakash Mallikarjuna, Dheeraj Garg & Rahul Dokania
SG Analytics strengthens leadership with four key leaders: Simran Wadhwa, Jayaprakash M, Dheeraj Garg & Rahul Dokania to drive exponential growth.
SG Analytics is embarking on a rapid growth trajectory, and to fortify our expansion, we are bolstering our leadership both from within and outside the organization.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SG Analytics (SGA), a renowned global data solutions firm, announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of four seasoned business leaders: Simran Wadhwa, Jayaprakash Mallikarjuna (JP), Dheeraj Garg, and Rahul Dokania. With their combined expertise, they are set to play an important role in steering the company's strategic vision and driving growth.
— Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics
Simran, who has been part of SGA since its inception, is promoted to the new role of Chief Customer Success Officer. In her new role, Simran will lead SGA’s strategic business growth, plan for maximizing customer success, and continue to drive the firm’s top line. This promotion comes in recognition of her consistent and resilient performances over the last few years.
JP has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), a new role at SGA. In his new role, he will be shaping the organization's commercial strategy and growth across various lines of business. Previously, JP has been a growth driver for SGA’s success in shaping its Global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and data solutions practice.
Dheeraj joins SGA as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), bringing over 29 years of extensive and diversified technology experience. Boasting a proven record of driving technological innovation, he will lead SGA's vision of becoming a true solution- and platform-led company.
Rahul joins SGA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing over 25 years of extensive and diversified financial experience. Rahul will play a pivotal role in shaping SGA's financial landscape, driving innovation, and leveraging technology to achieve business objectives.
"SG Analytics is embarking on a rapid growth trajectory, and to fortify our expansion, we are bolstering our leadership both from within and outside the organization. Simran and JP have consistently delivered outstanding results, managing large portfolios with finesse. Meanwhile, Dheeraj & Rahul brings a wealth of experience to the table, enriching our finance function as well as digital transformation, and research-driven analytical capabilities. I wish them unparalleled success," said Sid Banerjee, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of SG Analytics.
About Simran Wadhwa
Simran brings with her a wealth of experience spanning 18 years and a proven record of success. As a founding member of SGA, Simran has been instrumental in building a diverse sales portfolio for the organization as well setting up the firm’s New York, London, and Wroclaw offices. Her unwavering commitment to customer excellence and her strategic vision have been admired by both internal & external stakeholders. Simran plays a pivotal role in leading SGA’s efforts to deliver unparalleled value and support to its customers.
About Jayaprakash Mallikarjuna (JP)
As a seasoned business leader, JP brings with him over 21 years of experience in building and growing ESG and Data Management businesses. Prior to his current stint, JP spearheaded global operations and developed sustainable products at Solaron Sustainability Services and Thomson Reuters, excelling in Investment and Advisory roles. Known for translating organizational goals into impactful strategies, JP's leadership continues to drive innovation and growth in the ever-evolving business landscape.
About Dheeraj Garg
As a technology veteran, Dheeraj joins SGA from The Smart Cube where he was the Chief Information Officer for the last 7 years. He has worked with renowned organizations such as GE Money, Max Life Insurance, Infosys, and Polaris across multiple business domains. Dheeraj holds a B.E. in Computer Science from Pune University and an MBA from FMS, Delhi.
About Rahul Dokania
Rahul is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a career spanning 25 years in Financial & Business Management, Regulatory, Risk, and Finance Delivery Operations across large, diverse organizations which include Deutsche Bank Group, JP Morgan, and Infosys. Rahul's expertise extends across various domains including Financial & Business Management, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Assessment, and Finance Delivery Operations.
About SG Analytics
SG Analytics (SGA) is a leading global data solutions firm providing data-centric research and contextual analytics services to its clients, including Fortune 500 companies, across Financial Services, Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Healthcare sectors. Established in 2007, SGA is a Great Place To Work® (GPTW)-certified company. It has a team of over 1300 employees and has its presence across the US, the UK, Switzerland, Poland, and India. Besides being recognized by analyst firms such as Gartner, Everest Group, and ISG, SGA has been part of the elite Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023 and APAC 2024 (Asia Pacific) High Growth Companies by the Financial Times & Statista.
