'Putting Families First': Parents Applaud New Tutoring Initiative by Mountbattan Tutors: CEO Ethan Putterman

'Putting Families First' is interactive and participatory tutoring where parents and kids work together to achieve success”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountbattan Tutors, a leading tutoring company, has recently received praise from families for their new approach to tutoring. The CEO, Ethan Putterman, has initiated a program called 'Putting Families First' which involves parents in the tutoring process. This holistic approach has been highly appreciated by families and has shown positive results in students' academic progress.
The 'Putting Families First' program encourages parents to actively participate in their child's tutoring sessions. This includes attending the sessions, communicating with the tutor, and being involved in their child's learning journey. This approach not only strengthens the parent-child relationship but also allows parents to understand their child's learning needs and provide support at home. This has been especially beneficial for students who struggle with certain subjects or have learning difficulties.
Families have expressed their gratitude towards Mountbattan Tutors for implementing this program. Many parents have noticed a significant improvement in their child's academic performance and overall confidence. One parent, Mrs. Elizabeth Berksteen, shared, "I am so grateful for the 'Putting Families First' program. It has not only helped my child excel in math but has also brought us closer as a family. I highly recommend this approach to all parents."
Ethan Putterman, the CEO of Mountbattan Tutors, believes that involving parents in the tutoring process is crucial for a child's academic success. He stated, "We understand the importance of a strong support system for a child's learning journey. By involving parents, we can create a collaborative and supportive environment for our students. We are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on our students and their families."
The 'Putting Families First' program has received widespread recognition and has set a new standard for tutoring companies. Mountbattan Tutors continues to prioritize the well-being and academic success of their students by involving families in their tutoring approach. This program serves as a testament to the company's commitment to providing quality education and support to students.
Based in Chicago, founded in 2021, Aventura Tutors and The College King operate Mountbattan Tutors and 'Putting Families First' will be a priority for all three ventures, according to Ethan Putterman.
