Colombiamoda Arrives at Miami Swim Week, Exalting the Capabilities of the Colombian Fashion System
Colombiamoda, Colombia's Fashion Week, has crossed borders to land in the United States.
We want to tell the world about our capabilities and what WE ARE for the global fashion industry, highlighting the talent of our designers and their clothing proposals with a Colombian author's seal.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombiamoda, Colombia's Fashion Week, arrives in the United States to exalt the capabilities of the Colombian Fashion System and the differentiated value proposition of its brands. Inexmoda, under its internationalization strategy and in partnership with PARAISO, will participate in PARAISO Miami Swim Week 2024, dazzling with Colombian talent and author's seal, facilitating the opening of new commercial opportunities for both countries.
— Sebastián Díez, Executive President of Inexmoda.
Under the leadership of Inexmoda, Colombiamoda positions itself as a globally relevant event by bringing its characteristic charm to Miami. This "Opening" of what Colombiamoda will be in the United States not only celebrates Colombian fashion but also strengthens ties between Colombia and the United States, featuring the creativity and innovation that characterize the Colombian fashion system.
A highlighted aspect of this initiative is the welcoming of nine Colombian brands that have participated in transformation projects, which, apart from being present at the May 31 "Opening," will also exhibit their products at Wanitta, a fashion trending boutique store in Wynwood. After the fair's launch in the United States, this corner of Colombian talent will be open to the public for two months, offering an exceptional showcase of the design and quality that distinguish Colombian brands. The brands included in this outstanding selection are: Be Surreal, Piel Canela, Champlevé, Acquerello, Coco Blanco, Bless, Zelma, Rosa Pistacho, and Wanitta.
"With the arrival of Colombiamoda in Miami, we reaffirm the importance of the internationalization of Colombian brands and the conquest of new markets, through their differentiated value proposition. For this edition of the fair, we want to tell the world about our capabilities and what WE ARE for the global fashion industry, highlighting the talent of our designers and their clothing proposals with a Colombian author's seal. Both Medellín – the host city of Colombiamoda – and Miami are, today, creative districts and epicenters of fashion, art, and culture in the American continent," comments Sebastián Díez, Executive President of Inexmoda.
This strategic move becomes even more relevant considering the potential of the US market in the fashion industry. With sales exceeding $418 billion, the United States represents approximately 23% of the global fashion market. Furthermore, the penetration of e-commerce in this country, which reaches around 40% of total clothing and footwear sales, offers significant opportunities for brands seeking international expansion.
“Our aim is to highlight areas where fashion finds its creative inspiration and forms of experimentation. Colombia is becoming one of the most interesting and rapidly growing places for swimwear and resort wear fashion and creativity today. To open the doors for these brands to enter the US market, we decided to start a special collaboration with Inexmoda - Colombiamoda within the global platform of PARAISO Miami Swim Week.” – Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, Co-founder and Creative Director of PARAISO Miami Swim Week.
To follow all the details of Colombiamoda within the framework of Miami Swim Week 2024, you can follow the IG accounts: @colombiamoda_oficial / @inexmoda and visit www.colombiamoda.com
