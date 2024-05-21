Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Introduces Verdell Ekberg as New Director of Sales & Marketing
Verdell is an accomplished sales and marketing leader who has established success through expert brand awareness in the travel market.”PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront luxury resort just south of St. Augustine, welcomes Verdell Ekberg as director of sales & marketing. With more than 30 years of specific focus on the upscale lifestyle segment combined with robust independent resort experience, Ekberg is positioned to build upon the already exceptional level of management, anticipatory service, guest relations and revenue growth at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.
— Managing Director, Carlton Grant
“Verdell is an accomplished sales and marketing leader who has established success through expert brand awareness in the travel market,” says Managing Director, Carlton Grant. “We are honored to have him join our team and look forward to seeing him bring the Hammock Beach brand to the next level.”
Beginning his career at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, throughout Ekberg’s time in the industry, he has led teams of sales and marketing organizations at independent and branded hotels throughout the country. Ekberg employs proactive strategies to achieve results by combining his expertise in operations, revenue management, marketing, sales and employee development. In his most recent role, Ekberg was the Director of Sales & Marketing at South Seas resort on Captiva Island, where he oversaw overall sales, marketing, catering and revenue optimization for the 330-acre, 424-room resort in Southwest Florida.
“I am honored to join this team and be a part of the next chapter of Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa,” said Director of Sales & Marketing Verdell Ekberg. “I look forward to continuing market expansion and success for this resort.”
Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida. The grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance presents an exceptional choice of culinary offerings, legendary golf - including the Jack Nicklaus-designed oceanfront golf course and the Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course - additional resort play of tennis and pickleball and yacht harbor for boating excursions and wellness, fitness and spa selections, all among nine swimming pools with countless activities. The resort boasts coastal elegance among its 285 guestrooms and suites, spacious condominiums, signature homes and well-appointed public areas offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean.
For more information about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach.com or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or X at @HammockResort with #lifeathammockbeach.
