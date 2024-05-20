Connecticut State Dental Association Awarded for Educating Against Illicit Drugs and Protecting Connecticut Communities
The Connecticut State Dental Association was awarded for educating against illicit drugs by Dr. Bernard Fialkoff President of Drug Free World Americas ChapterUNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug Free World recognized and awarded the Connecticut State Dental Association for their leadership in educating and protecting the communities of Connecticut against illicit drug consequences. CSDA committee members, Dr. Kevin Norige, Dr. Amit Desai and Dr. Doug Callis accepted the awards.
The NIH reported that 112,000 Americans died of illicit drugs in 2023. This is double in 1 year, the entire 10-year Vietnam War total of 58,000 deaths, as reported by National Archives.
Dr. Fialkoff, presented on the Vaping / Illicit Drug Consequences to over 100 dental health providers of the New England area, for the Connecticut State Dental Association Convention. The Doctor is a 41 year NYC Periodontal / Dental Implant Surgeon, member of the NYSDA Chemical Dependency Committee; Fellow of the International College of Dentists and Pierre Fauchard Academy; International Freedom Medal winner for Drug Education; and President of The Non-Profit Foundation for a Drug Free World - The Americas Chapter drug education program.
At the Annual Charter Oak Dental Meeting held Friday May 17, 2024 at The Mohegan Sun Resort Conference Center in Uncasville, Connecticut, it was noted that the New England Journal of Medicine 2017 reported that of people who vape - 50 % are likely to use marijuana / 43 % binge drink / and 26 % take opioids; And that the Journal of Psychopharmacology 2020 reported that marijuana use does lead to opioid misuse .
On November 3, 2022, the American Dental Association ( ADA ) recommended patients refrain from using marijuana before dental visits, after new surveys found more than half of dentists (52%) reported patients arriving for appointments high on marijuana or another drug. Further, that surveys show 67% of patients are comfortable talking to their dentist about marijuana; And that the ADA recommends dentists discuss marijuana use while reviewing health history during dental visits.
JAMA September 23, 2020 reported that women who used cannabis during pregnancy were more likely to have children with social problems, impulsivity and attention problems, and psychotic-like experiences.
Dr. Fialkoff noted that NIH and CDC findings show an increase in intra oral and systemic medical conditions; And that patient management and pain control issues have surfaced. Many Charter Oak Dental Meeting Dental Practitioners committed to helping their patients to learn the clinical implications of vaping, marijuana and opioids.
