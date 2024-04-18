Dentists Unite at United Nations Global Drug Free World Conference March 22, 2024
NYC Metro Area Dentists Present Drug Education / Sports Collaboration Concept at United NationsUNITED NATIONS NYC, NY, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentists from all corners of the globe gathered at the United Nations Global Drug Free World Conference March 22, 2024; during the 68th Session of the UN, dedicated to the empowerment of women globally. The event organizer Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, a 43 year NYC Periodontal / Dental Implant Surgeon, member of the NYSDA Chemical Dependency Committee and President of The Foundation for a Drug Free World - The Americas Chapter invited fellow dental colleagues to represent the dedication of the dental profession to protect patients and their families from the illicit drug crisis.
On November 3, 2022, the American Dental Association ( ADA ) recommended patients refrain from using marijuana before dental visits, after new surveys found more than half of dentists (52%) reported patients arriving for appointments high on marijuana or another drug. Further, that surveys show 67% of patients are comfortable talking to their dentist about marijuana; And that the ADA recommends dentists discuss marijuana use while reviewing health history during dental visits.
Dr. Martha Mutis DDS, President of the Hispanic Dental Association; Dr. Robert Trager DDS, Past- President of the Nassau and Queens County Dental Societies; Dr. Binod Verma DDS , Past-President of New York State Academy of General Dentistry; Dr. Mercedes Mota DDS, Past-President of the Hispanic Dental Association; Dr. Hanette Gomez DDS, Past President of the Dominican Medical / Dental Association; And Dr. Bernard Fialkoff noted that collaboration between dentists and sports leaders can provide the teamwork and discipline of sports in combination with scientific truth on the harm of drugs; to protect youth and empower the UN Sustainable Goals of education, and the creation of well communities.
