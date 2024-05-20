Decades of Dedication: Traders Loan & Jewelry Marks 70th Anniversary with Grand Celebration in Reseda, CA

Traders Loan & Jewelry - The Oldest Pawnshop in the Valley

Traders Loan & Jewelry Celebrates 70 Years

RESEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traders Loan & Jewelry, the oldest pawnshop in the San Fernando Valley, proudly celebrated its 70th Anniversary. The memorable event took place at their location in Reseda, CA, on Saturday, May 18th, 2024.

Since 1954, Traders Loan & Jewelry has served the community with unwavering commitment to integrity and service. Under the stewardship of Diane Taylor, who acquired the store in 1998, Traders has continued to provide essential financial services such as collateral loans, expert appraisals, and high-quality retail options, including the designing, creating, and repairing of jewelry.

Taylor, the owner and a respected figure in the pawn industry, reflected on the journey: "From the moment I transitioned from retail to pawn, I knew this was where I could make a significant impact. Helping people through their financial challenges is not just our business; it's our privilege."

Diane, a past president of the California Pawnbrokers Association (CAPA) and a former member of the National Pawnbrokers Association Board of Directors, has been a vocal advocate for the pawn industry, educating government officials and the public about the pivotal role pawnshops play as community financial centers.

"We see ourselves as the people's bank," Diane stated, "where loans are granted based on the value of items, not the individual's credit score. It's about providing dignity and solutions to anyone in need."

The celebration marked a significant milestone and reinforced Traders Loan & Jewelry’s commitment to the community it serves. For more information about the services offered at Traders Loan & Jewelry, please visit www.tradersloanandjewelry.com.

