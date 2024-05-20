Aspiring Author Katrina Harris Delivers An Impactful Memoir “Freedom Ain’t Free” On Track For NY Times Best Sellers List
"Freedom Ain’t Free” until one can actually free themselves from the pain in order to evolve into who they were destined to become.
I had let myself believe that in spite of being beaten up, abused, and misused, I was living a dream life in my fully furnished apartment. ”DALLAS, TX, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katrina Harris and FHG Entertainment LLC, are proud to release the highly anticipated book entitled “Freedom Ain’t Free: My Journey From Pain To Purpose,” a powerful memoir that will leave you breathless! This heartbreaking true story captures Katrina’s journey of becoming a young bride into living a nightmare she never expected. Imagine being showered with love and hearing the magical words “Let’s get married,” to waking up as a slave and uncovering her husband’s hidden identity the day after her wedding. Losing her power and feeling voiceless, Katrina found herself isolated away from her family into feeling owned by her husband that would threaten to kill her and her family if she did not obey with his commands. With multiple trips to the emergency room (ER), Katrina became used of telling people she fell down the stairs concealing her husband’s abuse.
— Katrina Harris
The fairytale she imagined being a wife immediately turned into abuse, rape, and three forceful pregnancies back-to-back with no time to recover from the previous pregnancy. Immediately after giving birth to her first child, she became pregnant with her second. Two weeks after the birth of her second child, Katrina found herself pregnant again with her third child and returning to the ER badly bruised with her sick newborn child. Her newborn suffered from a severe fever caused by burn marks her husband inflicted. He burnt off the remains of the umbilical cord and used the baby's body to put out cigarettes and joints. Yearning for help, Katrina was met by Child Protective Services (CPS) who tried to persuade her to leave her husband while she could, but in Katrina's eyes, she felt she could not escape her husband. While CPS conducted weekly visits to their home, her husband vowed to be a better man, but it was only a show for when CPS arrived. Weeks after giving birth to her third child, Katrina found herself in the ER again, but this visit changed the rest of her life.
With a Mother’s instincts, Katrina came home from work one day and noticed that her newborn baby girl kept shaking, so she immediately took her daughter to the ER. Emotionally distraught, Katrina had no answers as to what happened to her daughter, but the hospital staff knew there was more to the story. Her daughter ended up being airlifted to the local Children's Hospital while Katrina and her husband were met by police officers that detained them for questioning. Katrina's daughter suffered from a broken vein in her eye, six broken ribs, two broken legs, and a skull fracture. Katrina's inability to tell the police officers what happened and her husband refusing to say anything led to both of them being arrested. Even though Katrina was innocent of any wrongdoing, she was charged with being an accessory after the fact because she never left her husband from the abuse she was enduring. Booked into jail, Katrina was isolated from her husband still questioning the nightmare she was experiencing while all three children were taken from her.
“Freedom Ain’t Free” is more than a memoir, it delivers the message of “From Pain To Purpose” as Katrina kept her faith that all of this happened for a reason. Reflecting on her life, Katrina understands that although she was an innocent woman behind bars, those bars felt like the only way she could be protected away from her husband’s abuse while Katrina’s mom was awarded custody of her children keeping them safe. Her time in prison allowed her to meet another inmate that helped her handwrite a divorce decree freeing her from that marriage. Today, Katrina has the courage to finally share her story of an abused innocent girl forced into becoming a high school dropout that has blossomed into the woman she is today. Despite her nightmare, Katrina has been able to experience real love with her current husband of 20 years that has proudly embraced her children and has uplifted her to share her journey of pain into purpose. Katrina now holds a Master’s degree and is a successful business owner with her husband of the #1 BBQ restaurant in Dallas named Smokey D’z.
Critics are raving about this book for Katrina’s ability to not only be vulnerable to share her deepest pain, but for her ability to carry a reader through her journey with vivid imagery including the hand-written divorce decree. Katrina also delivers a powerful message that “Freedom Ain’t Free” until one can actually free themselves from the pain in order to evolve into who they were destined to become. An inspirational story, Katrina aims to help men and women escape their past that if she can do it, so can YOU! Katrina’s pain has led to her purpose of becoming an author, coach, podcast host, and an advocate for prison reform.
Get your copy today of “Freedom Ain’t Free” that is selling quickly on Amazon, was already sold out and restocked in Walmart, and is selling fast on Barnes and Noble. Named “Book of the Month” by Southern Dallas Magazine, Katrina has been featured on Phil and Friends on WHC 90.3 FM in NYC, and is in high demand for her book and media tour as she is destined to become on the New York Times Best Sellers List.
