Leonard Grunstein & Farley Weiss Unveil Audiobook version of their book "Because It's Just and Right": about Jerusalem

BOCA RATON, FL, US, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss, esteemed authors and legal experts, have released the audiobook version of their highly praised book, "Because It's Just and Right: The Untold Back-Story of the US Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem." This captivating work offers a comprehensive exploration of the historical and legal journey behind the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Because It's Just and Right," this groundbreaking book, is now available for purchase on Amazon and will soon be available on other major online platforms. Readers are encouraged to acquire their copies and embark on an enlightening exploration of history, law, and diplomacy. For those seeking a deeper understanding of the ethos of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, "Because It's Just and Right" is the definitive book you have been searching for. It provides unique insights and unravels the untold back-story behind the US recognition of Jerusalem. To learn more about the book and its significance, visit the official website at https://jerusalemrecognition.com/.

Grunstein and Weiss, drawing upon their expertise and extensive research, delve into the intricacies of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, the pivotal legislation that marked a significant turning point in US-Israel relations. The authors shed light on the tireless efforts of Senators Jon Kyl, Bob Dole, and Pat Moynihan, who spearheaded the bipartisan support for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the relocation of the US embassy.

Please see exquisite analysis and wonderful review of the book, by the esteemed Dr. Roza I.M. El-Eni, a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, in the prestigious academic journal Israel Affairs (a link is provided below). She notes: "In evidence-based analyses throughout the book, the authors ‘challenge and rebut every baseless assertion’ made against the rights of the Jewish People to its sovereign state and capital. By doing so, the authors also provide a well-sourced compendium that puts the immediate history of the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem into a much broader perspective...It is a deeply perceptive, highly analytical and indispensable discussion and record of this pivotal and historical event." https://www.tandfonline.com/eprint/VZNU6EAKZME3V5BQ45KZ/full?target=10.1080/13537121.2024.2298038

Through meticulous research and compelling storytelling, Grunstein and Weiss bring to life the complex historical, legal, and moral dimensions that surrounded the passage and implementation of the Jerusalem Embassy Act. They present a nuanced understanding of the challenges, negotiations, and political landscape that shaped this crucial decision.

In "Because It's Just and Right," readers are taken on a captivating journey through time, exploring the biblical and historical significance of Jerusalem, its role in Jewish heritage, and its importance to the State of Israel. The authors examine the legal foundations, international precedents, and moral justifications for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, providing readers with a comprehensive and well-rounded perspective.

Prominent figures such as Governor Mike Huckabee and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman have commended Grunstein and Weiss for their meticulous research, insightful analysis, and the clarity with which they present the complex issues surrounding Jerusalem's recognition. The book challenges prevalent myths and misconceptions, offering readers a deeper understanding of the historical and legal context that led to the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

As readers delve into its pages, they will gain valuable insights and a deeper appreciation for the complexities and moral imperatives involved in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Because It's Just and Right" serves as an essential resource for scholars, policymakers, and individuals seeking to explore the multifaceted dimensions of the US recognition of Jerusalem. The authors' comprehensive approach, enriched with compelling arguments and supporting evidence, ensures that readers gain a thorough understanding of the historical journey and the significance of this landmark decision.

About The Authors

Leonard Grunstein is a retired attorney and banker. He founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel Discount Bank of NY.

He’s also a founder of Project Ezrah and Beit Midrash of Teaneck, serving as its chairman.

Grunstein also serves on the Board of the Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies at Yeshiva University and on the AIPAC National Council.

Farley Weiss is the Past President of the National Council of Young Israel and Past President of Young Israel of Phoenix.

He is chairman of the Board of the Israel Heritage Foundation and President of the Intellectual Property Law Firm of Weiss & Moy.

Weiss is also a former volunteer law clerk at the Israeli Supreme Court in the summer of 1988 for Deputy President Justice Menachem Elon.

YU Book Talk with Leonard Grunstein & Farley Weiss about their book, "Because It's Just and Right", moderated by Dr. Jeffrey Gurock