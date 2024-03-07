Submit Release
Yeshiva University Book Talk with Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss about their book Because It's Just and Right

Front Cover of Book

Leonard Grunstein | Co-Author, "Because It's Just and Right"

Farley Weiss | Co-Author, "Because It's Just and Right"

See the video of the book talk between Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss, authors of Because It's Just and Right, and noted historian Dr. Jeffrey Gurock

BOCA RATON, FL, US, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See video of authors Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss in book talk moderated by Dr. Jeffrey Gurock, as they describe the arduous negotiation process to pass the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 and why it is just and right historically, legally and morally.

Because It’s Just and Right: The Untold Back-Story of the US Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem is available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Because-Its-Just-Right-Recognition-ebook/dp/B0C82R56PN and now Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/because-its-just-and-right-farley-weiss-and-leonard-grunstein/1144868945, Books-A-Million: https://www.booksamillion.com/product/9781916787025 and a growing list of other fine retailers.

In Because It’s Just and Right (Leonard and Farley, 2023) Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss share the riveting political drama of how the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 was first promulgated by former Arizona Senator Jon Kyl and finally passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of Congress. Join the authors as they describe the arduous negotiation spanning over two decades, and elucidate sources from the Bible, Jewish history, and U.S. and international law.

“Exceptional new resource for Israel activists, educators and others who care about the deep roots of Jewish claims to Jerusalem." The Jewish Link

Leonard Grunstein is a board member of the Bernard Revel Graduate School, and well as founder of Project Ezrah and the Beit Midrash, both of Teaneck, NJ. Farley Weiss is chairman of the Israel Heritage Foundation and former president of the National Council of Young Israel.
Jeffrey S. Gurock, Libby M. Klaperman Professor of Jewish History at Revel.

Leonard Grunstein
+ +1 917-533-4938
Geviyah Publishing Company LLC

YU Library-Grunstein and Weiss Book Talk - February 27, 2024

