Ambleside Distillers: a taste of accessible tourism in the Adelaide Hills

Ambleside Distillers designed its tasting room for accessibility from the start and has continued to raise the standard since.

Expansion a chance for improvements

In late 2021, Ambleside Distillers renovated and added to its interior. It enlarged its tasting room to 80 seats and installed 2 new Australian-made stills. Customers now overlook a 970-litre gin still that sits behind fireproof glass. Beside it is a 1,250-litre whisky still, as Ambleside diversifies.

At the same time, the business installed an automatic sliding door for better accessibility. It erected a side gate. This was to control entry to the rear of the property ahead of landscaping work. It also installed accessible toilet facilities, adding braille signage.

Accessibility assessment

Ambleside was among the 11 accessible tourism champions in the national Accessible Tourism Mentoring Pilot Project. During the project in 2021–22, the business also audited its accessibility.

Austrade partnered with state and territory tourism agencies to fund and progress the project delivered by Push Adventures. The project helped Ambleside to confirm it had created an inviting and accessible space. It was a positive process for staff to know they work at an inclusive business.

Behind the scenes

Ambleside Distillers has now streamlined its tasting room for accessibility. The decking and tables behind it are on the same level. However, the land at the rear slopes down to a creek and is bumpy.

Ambleside often uses this part of the property for events. Having erected fencing for safety, the distillery plans a path down to the backyard. It also intends to flatten out the yard.

‘We want to put sand down there and grow grass over that,’ says Ventrice. ‘We want a flatter, accessible and comfortable space for people to sit out in summer.’

Community-spirited

Ambleside Distillers is also one of a group of Hahndorf businesses talking to the local council about public footpaths and road crossings. A popular tourist town, Hahndorf often faces congestion. Different solutions have gone back and forth. Ambleside Distillers is part of the community hoping to see improvements for pedestrians soon.

Ventrice says: ‘There’s nothing more important than making sure that anyone who enters your venue is comfortable and there’s a place for them.’ However, she’s also conscious of the wider role Ambleside Distillers plays. ‘A massive part of our business is how to bring things to our community.’

Learn more

Supporting visitors with disability can give your business access to a growing market.

In the June quarter 2023 alone, Austrade's Tourism Research Australai estimates people with accessibility needs and people who travelled with them spent $6.8 billion on domestic travel. This equals to 21% of total domestic tourism spend in that quarter.

Accessibility is a key focus of THRIVE 2030, Australia’s national strategy for the long-term sustainable growth of the visitor economy.