Sea World Cruises ensures smooth sailing for all guests

Whale-watching tours, elegant dining cruises and tailor-made charters – the Gold Coast’s Sea World Cruises offers them all. This Queensland and Australian Tourism Awards winner also works to ensure its venues and services are inclusive for all. Supporting accessibility has become an important part of Sea World Cruises’ customer service.

‘We aim for every guest’s visit to be as memorable as possible,’ says Alana Johnston, Special Projects and Stakeholder Engagement Officer, and marine biologist. ‘We believe the waterways and ocean should be available to everyone. We are committed to removing barriers, and providing experiences that are inclusive of people of many abilities.’

Supporting accessibility with AI

To help create inclusive experiences, Sea World Cruises has committed to ongoing improvements. Regular accessibility audits deliver insights for annual staff training. The business’ Main Beach terminal and fleet of vessels have ramps, lifts and handrails. There is also a designated wheelchair space on the whale-watching boat.

Even browsing the website has become accessible. Sea World Cruises has installed accessi-Be – an artificial intelligence (AI) widget that allows people with a range of disabilities to navigate the site according to their needs.

The national Accessible Tourism Mentoring Pilot Project

The Accessible Tourism Mentoring Pilot Program helped Sea World Cruises improve its accessibility. The Austrade-led project gave the business a structured framework to review the accessibility of its operations and experiences.

According to Johnston: ‘It helped us take a wider view of accessibility. Before the program, we had placed a lot of focus on wheelchair and mobility infrastructure. This only accommodates 7% of the total accessible community. Our mentors from the pilot encouraged us to consider a broader range of needs, including mental health conditions, visual and hearing impairment.’

Since the program, Sea World Cruises has installed more accessible parking and started annual accessibility team training. The website’s accessibility guide has been redesigned for easier navigation and to highlight the accessi-Be tool. Website users can browse and book tours and cruises.