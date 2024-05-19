Celebrating May 2024 UNO Graduates

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) celebrated its Spring 2024 graduating class on Friday, May 17. Family members, friends, faculty, and staff gathered in Baxter Arena as more than 1,800 graduates received their degrees.

Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affarirs Phil He, Ph.D., officiated the commencement ceremonies, welcoming guests and congratulating students on their achievements.

Chancellor Li told students, “Throughout your time here, you have honed your skills, expanded your knowledge, and forged lasting relationships. You have faced challenges head-on, embraced diversity of backgrounds and thoughts, and grown into individuals poised to make a mark on the world. As you prepare to cross this stage and step forward into the next part of your journey, know that we are so proud of you.”

Student Speakers

Two graduating students, Ja'Nae Smith and Ellen Vogltanz, were asked to speak on behalf of their fellow graduates.

Morning Ceremony

Ja’Nae Smith, a psychology major with a concentration in industrial-organizational psychology, expressed her pride in being a Maverick and admiration for the hard work and determination of this graduating class.

Recalling the activist Frederick Douglass’s words, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress,” Smith urged students to not let difficulties or failures define their journeys. She said, “Resilience is not just about bouncing back from setbacks; it is about rising above adversity with grace and courage. It is about facing challenges head-on, embracing failure as a steppingstone to success, and never losing sight of our dreams and aspirations.”

Afternoon Ceremony

Ellen Vogltanz, a business administration major with concentrations in human resources and management & leadership, noted that many of the graduates in attendance started college in Fall 2020, a semester of “uncertainty and fear” over the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has been excited to see people come together for wonderful college experiences and friendships.

This inspired Vogltanz to be optimistic about the choices ahead, and she shared this enthusiasm with the audience. “UNO taught me to say yes to multiple opportunities that empowered me to pursue my personal and professional growth. I encourage you all, when faced with new opportunities, to say, ‘Yes!’ Invest in yourself, pursue your growth, and never forget that you matter and that you are loved.”

Keynote Speaker

Julia Boorstin, CNBC’s senior media and tech correspondent, as well as contributor to CNBC’s “TechCheck” franchise, was the keynote speaker. She encouraged graduates to think like good leaders by embracing their own potential and encouraging those around them.

“Leadership is the conviction to think independently and the courage to ignite change, the determination to draw out the quietest voices among your peers, and to make sure that you have access to the widest breadth of perspectives to inform the wisest decision,” Boorstin said.

Special Recognitions

This year’s recipients of an honorary doctorate and other awards of special recognition were:

Honorary Degree: Rick Lanoha

Rick Lanoha is the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Commerce degree for his demonstrated excellence and accomplishments. He is the president and CEO of Kiewit Corporation. Lanoha proudly proclaims UNO alum status and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering. He is a board member of Valmont Industries, Inc., and a member of Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs leading U.S. companies.

Chancellor’s Medal Award: Connie Schaffer, Ed.D.

Connie Schaffer, Ed.D., is the director of UNO’s Center for Faculty Excellence, where she leads and designs programs that onboard new faculty, provide opportunities for faculty professional development, facilitate faculty mentorship, and more. She has also served the UNO community in other ways, as a professor in the Teacher Education Department, a Faculty Senate representative, and director of Ombuds Services.

Chancellor’s Medal Award: Mike Kemp

Mike Kemp served as UNO’s first head hockey coach for twelve years, then moved into administrative roles in the athletic department. During that time, he helped develop the hockey program to be admitted into the Central Collegiate Hockey Conference, where the team performed well and earned home playoff games in eight of those ten years. He also oversaw the design and construction of several athletic facilities and served as a board member for the American Hockey Coaches Association, Special Olympics of Nebraska, Nebraska Sports Council, and Omaha Sports Hall of Fame. He is entering retirement at the end of May.

Order of the Tower Award: Lisa Y. Roskens

Lisa Y. Roskens is the CEO of Burlington Capital, LLC., where she led a restructuring of the company to focus on real estate, agribusiness, and venture capital, the sale of two publicly-traded subsidiaries, and entry into the venture capital sector. Her efforts extend to innovative projects that help the community, such as providing affordable housing for veterans.

Order of the Tower Award: Thomas and Aileen Warren

Aileen Warren is the president and CEO of the Institute for Career Advancement, a nonprofit organization that works to develop community and organization leaders. She serves on the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has worked with the YWCA, Urban League of Nebraska, the Boys and Girls Club, and Omaha Home for Boys. Thomas Warren served in law enforcement for twenty-four years, and four of those years were as the chief of the Omaha Police Department. During that time, he worked to improve police-community relations and reduce overall crime in the area. After his retirement in 2008, he worked as the president and CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska and now serves as the chief of staff to Omaha’s mayor.

Alumni Achievement Award: Rolland Thompson

Rolland Thompson is the founder and CEO of Tactical Air Support, a defense company that focuses on value-based, innovative, and technology-driven products and services for the U.S. Armed Forces. He previously served five years in the U.S. Army and 26 years in the Navy before earning an Executive MBA from UNO. He also sponsors projects to assist veterans and prevent veteran suicide, including the Wounded Warrior Foundation, the Step-Up Foundation, and the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Alumni Achievement Award: Debra K. Anderson

Debra K. Anderson is the district mental health liaison for Papillion La Vista Community Schools and an adjunct professor and program manager at UNO’s Grace Abbott School of Social Work. In her more than thirty-five years of experience in child welfare and mental health, she has served as the deputy director at Project Harmony Child Advocacy Center and founded a school-based mental health program and a national child abuse neglect training institute. She currently serves as a board member of several organizations in the community that provide guidance on mental health in schools.

Once a Maverick, Always a Maverick!

"No matter how far your next adventure takes you, remember that UNO will always be with you. Because once you are a Maverick, you are always a Maverick" — Chancellor Li.

