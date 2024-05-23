Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC Receives 2024 Best of Bowie Award
Bowie Award Program Honors the AchievementBOWIE, MARYLAND, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC has been selected for the 2024 Best of Bowie Award in the Career Coach category by the Bowie Award Program.
Each year, the Bowie Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Bowie area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2024 Bowie Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Bowie Award Program and data provided by third parties.
