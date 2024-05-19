SECNAV Del Toro Awards Navy Unit Commendation to USS Carney

Secretary Del Toro presented the NUC to Carney’s crew when they returned to Naval Station Mayport, Fla., May 19, after being deployed for more than seven months to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe – Africa and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command areas of operation.

“Carney was deployed forward, deterring our adversaries, protecting our national interests, defending the rules-based international order, and promoting peace,” said Secretary Del Toro. “I, and all Americans, am immensely proud of these Carney Sailors. They represent the best of the Department of the Navy and indeed our Nation.”

The NUC is awarded to any ship, aircraft, or other unit of the Navy or Marine Corps that has distinguished itself by outstanding heroism in action against enemy forces and is the second highest unit award in the Department of the Navy, behind the Presidential Unit Citation.

Following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, USS Carney operated alongside the Gerald R. Ford and Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Groups in the Red Sea, defending commercial shipping lanes, innocent merchant mariners, and American, allied, and partner vessels against drone and missile attacks launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

In all, USS Carney conducted 51 engagements against Houthi weapons, including land attack cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and unmanned systems, and two defensive strikes that destroyed 20 targets.

Additionally, USS Carney, alongside USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), successfully engaged Iranian ballistic missiles fired at Israel on April 13 in a retaliatory strike.

While in Mayport, Secretary Del Toro also addressed families on the pier, thanking them for their support throughout USS Carney’s deployment.

“I recognize that their service is only possible through the support provided by the military families – the foundation of our Armed Forces,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Thank you, to all of you, for your unwavering support, love, and encouragement for your Carney Sailor and the Navy.”

During their deployment, USS Carney operated in the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet Areas of Operations, and participated in military operations Spartan Shield, Cobalt Shield, Inherent Resolve, Poseidon Archer, and Pandora Throttle. As outlined in the NUC, Carney “protected vital global commerce through two strategic maritime chokepoints, defended key allies and partners, deterred aggression, and forged partnerships founded on trust and unity of effort against violations of international law. In self-defense, they destroyed many unmanned aerial vehicles, anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and small boats, and they provided crucial naval presence in the region at a pivotal moment in history.”

