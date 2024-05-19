USS Carney Returns Home from Historic Deployment

Carney deployed for 235 days to the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Gulf, providing deterrence and defense to U.S. Allies and partners. Carney was the first ship in the area to intercept land-attack cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched by Houthi forces toward Israel in October 2023.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro welcomed the ship to Naval Station Mayport.

While independently deployed, Carney served as an air defense unit for strike group forces in the eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea and worked closely with Allies and partners during a variety of missions.

“I am incredibly proud of my team for their performance throughout this deployment,” said Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson, Carney’s commanding officer. “No matter the challenge, our crew was ready and demonstrated incredible professionalism, proficiency, and flexibility. Our missions required focus and grit, and the crew leaned on each other and took care of each other, as we will continue to do.”

U.S. President Joe Biden recognized Carney’s actions in the area, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti welcomed the crew back to the United States, May 10, when the ship arrived in Norfolk, Virginia.

“I could not be more proud of what the Carney team has done since September,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti aboard Carney. “Called to action on the very first day that you entered the U.S. 5th Fleet, you conducted 51 engagements in 6 months. The last time our Navy directly engaged the enemy to the degree that you have was way back in World War II, and it was the USS Hugh Hadley (DD-774), with her engagement record of 23. You saved lives, ensured the free flow of commerce, and stood up for the rules-based international order and all the values that we hold dear. It has been eye-watering to watch, you are truly America’s Warfighting Navy in action.”

Carney intercepted ballistic missiles and UAVs while operating in the Gulf of Aden, all while conducting defensive strikes into Yemen.

“This deployment has really tested the connectedness and resiliency of the crew. I believe our culture of inclusion created trust that enabled us to lean on one another to get through this historic and arduous deployment,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Christopher Dunn. “We were able to fall back on the training we received throughout the training cycle and perform effectively and proficiently when called upon.”

In addition to providing ballistic missile and air defense in the Red Sea, Carney also answered a distress call.

On Jan. 26, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda. The ship issued a distress call and reported damage. Carney provided 600 gallons of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), helping to extinguish a fire in one of the ship’s cargo tanks. Carney’s assistance ultimately aided the ship’s survival with no lives lost.

"Looking back, I remember thinking this was just going to be another deployment; I never expected we would set records," said Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 2nd Class Tyler Robinson. "Without hesitation we did what we were trained to do. It brings me immense pride to see the weapon systems I was trained to operate prevail and make Carney the most lethal ship in the Navy. The invaluable experience gained over the last seven months will be an incredible case study for many generations of future Sailors."

U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse comprises of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

NAVEUR-NAVAF, headquartered in Naples, Italy, operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. For any inquiries, contact c2f_pao@us.navy.mil.