Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Friday, May 17, 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/HB 1305 – Residential Tenancies
CS/HB 415 – Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website
CS/CS/CS/HB 275 – Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure
HB 191 – Town of Orchid, Indian River County
HB 509 – Collier Mosquito Control District, Collier County
HB 691 – Town of Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County
HB 1025 – Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns County
CS/CS/HB 1331 – Commodities Produced by Forced Labor
SB 92 – Yacht and Ship Brokers’ Act
CS/CS/CS/SB 892 – Dental Insurance Claims
To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.
###