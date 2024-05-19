Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Friday, May 17, 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/HB 1305 – Residential Tenancies

CS/HB 415 – Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website

CS/CS/CS/HB 275 – Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure

HB 191 – Town of Orchid, Indian River County

HB 509 – Collier Mosquito Control District, Collier County

HB 691 – Town of Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County

HB 1025 – Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns County

CS/CS/HB 1331 – Commodities Produced by Forced Labor

SB 92 – Yacht and Ship Brokers’ Act

CS/CS/CS/SB 892 – Dental Insurance Claims


