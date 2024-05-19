Prokan Grills Unveils KANO, the First Outdoor Oven with Digital Temp Control, Delivering Precise Al Fresco Cooking
Our digital temperature controller eliminates guesswork, delivering consistent cooking results.”TUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prokan Grills, a leader in high-quality grills and outdoor cooking appliances since 1977, proudly announces the launch of the PROKAN KANO 4-in-1 Propane Outdoor Oven with Digital Temperature Control and Automatic Rotating Pizza Stone. This innovative product brings unparalleled precision and versatility to outdoor cooking enthusiasts, making it an ideal addition to any backyard.
— Ray Chang, the CEO of Prokan Grills.
The PROKAN KANO 4-in-1 features a broad temperature range, from low-and-slow cooking at 150°C (with the door open) to a high-heat sear at 480°C (with the door closed). Its intuitive touchscreen interface allows users to effortlessly control temperature settings, timers, and features like the automatic rotating pizza stone and digital meat probe, ensuring precise control over every cooking session. Take the guesswork out with our digital temperature controller, ensuring consistent cooking results. “Our digital temperature controller eliminates guesswork, delivering consistent cooking results." said Ray Chang, the CEO of Prokan Grills.
Key features of the PROKAN KANO 4-in-1 include:
• Digital Temperature Control: Precisely adjust oven temperature for “baking, grilling, broiling, and searing”.
• Automatic Rotating Pizza Stone: L-shaped burner and rotating stone distribute heat evenly for perfect pizzas and other foods.
• Preheat Efficiency: Reaches 430°C in just 15 minutes, minimizing cooking time.
• Customizable Doneness Levels: Use the digital meat probe to control the desired doneness precisely.
• Wind-Proof Heat Retention: Maintains reliable performance in challenging outdoor conditions.
• Durability and Longevity: Rust-proof cast aluminum chamber end caps and 304 stainless steel chamber dome ensure durability and weather resistance.
• Optional Natural Gas Conversion Kit: Allows convenient switch between propane and natural gas.
Included accessories like a Meat probe, Pizza Peel and Cutter, along with a convenient carrying bag, enhance the outdoor cooking experience. Optional accessories such as the Mantel and Detroit Pizza Pan with Cooking Grid offer additional cooking surfaces, while the Topping Station and Containers keep ingredients organized.
For more information about the PROKAN KANO 4-in-1 Propane Outdoor Oven with Digital Temperature Control or to request a product demonstration, please visit prokangrills.com.
