LightMatrix Technology Unveils Aibox, a Glasses-Free AI-Powered 3D Digital Photo Frame — Launches Globally on Amazon

Aibox by LightMatrix transforms 2D photos and videos into immersive, glasses-free 3D displays for home, creators, and businesses. Aibox delivers an accessible, mass-market way for people to experience memories, creative work, and commercial visuals in a more dimensional and emotional format. AI-Driven 2D-to-3D Conversion: Converts standard photos and videos into depth-enhanced 3D in as little as 10–20 seconds.

Aibox by LightMatrix transforms 2D photos and videos into immersive, glasses-free 3D displays for home, creators, and businesses.

People are taking more photos and videos than ever, yet most memories stay trapped on phones. Aibox gives users a natural, glasses-free 3D way to relive meaningful moments.” — Joe Chen, CEO of LightMatrix Technology

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightMatrix Technology today announced the global debut of Aibox , an AI-powered, glasses-free 3D digital photo frame that transforms everyday 2D photos and videos into immersive, depth-rich spatial visuals in seconds. Launching on Amazon at the height of the holiday season, Aibox introduces a new consumer-friendly category of 3D home and commercial displays—no VR headset, goggles, or specialized capture equipment required.With renewed interest in spatial media—from Apple’s expansion of spatial photography to the rise of 3D content creation—Aibox delivers an accessible, mass-market way for people to experience memories, creative work, and commercial visuals in a more dimensional and emotional format.“People are taking more photos and videos than ever, yet most memories stay trapped on phones,” said Joe Chen, CEO of LightMatrix Technology. “Aibox gives users a natural, glasses-free 3D way to relive meaningful moments. It’s an entirely new format for personal storytelling—and for visual communication.”Next-Generation 3D Display Powered by AIAibox combines a precision-engineered lenticular display with LightMatrix’s proprietary depth-mapping engine to reconstruct spatial information in real time. The result is a multi-angle 3D visual experience that makes images and videos appear to lift off the screen—ideal for shared viewing in homes, studios, offices, or events.Key Features• AI-Driven 2D-to-3D Conversion: Converts standard photos and videos into depth-enhanced 3D in as little as 10–20 seconds.• Immersive Video Playback: Integrated 3W speaker and optimized rendering pipeline for smooth 3D video experiences.• Cloud-Connected Sharing: Wi-Fi + mobile app enables instant uploads and remote sharing between family members, creators, or teams.• Portable All-in-One Design: 32 GB internal storage, USB-C charging, and adjustable kickstand for flexible placement.• iOS 26 Spatial Scenes Support: A dedicated companion app integrates Apple’s new Spatial Scenes feature, enabling faster and richer 3D depth when capturing and sending photos directly from iPhone to Aibox.Designed for Today’s Visual Culture—At Home and BeyondAibox caters to a broad and fast-growing ecosystem of users who want to display content in more expressive and dimensional ways:For Home & Personal Use• Families elevating everyday memories such as travel, pets, children, and life events• Thoughtful gifting for holidays, anniversaries, weddings, and new-home celebrations• Anime collectors and figure photographers showcasing characters, dioramas, and stylized art• Creators, concept artists, and designers presenting renders and visual portfoliosFor Creative & Commercial UseAibox also opens new opportunities for professionals who want to make an impression:• Event planners creating immersive welcome signage or guest experiences• Restaurants and cafés showcasing menu highlights in depth-enhanced, eye-catching visuals• Retail stores and showrooms presenting products with palpable dimensionality• Boutique hotels and galleries adding unique spatial art and ambient displays• Studios and agencies previewing concepts, storyboards, and design workEarly showcases at anime conventions and creator meetups across Taiwan and Japan have generated strong interest, particularly among fans displaying figurines, cosplay portraits, and stylized artwork with enhanced realism.LightMatrix also confirmed that larger-format Aibox models—43-inch and 75-inch—are currently in development, extending applications into home theaters, exhibitions, creative studios, and commercial installations.About LightMatrix TechnologyLightMatrix Technology is a consumer electronics innovator specializing in advanced visual-display systems and AI-driven imaging solutions. Based in Taipei, Taiwan, the company is dedicated to transforming how people capture, share, and experience digital memories. LightMatrix products are available worldwide through e-commerce and retail partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.